What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

The federal government will test the nationwide emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon, sending a message to every cellphone, television and radio in the country.Anyone in close proximity of a phone or other device can expect a midday jump scare, which may be a sore subject for Floridians after the accidental emergency alert sent out across the state April 20 at a crisp 4:50 a.m.Wednesday's test comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission, to ensure the messaging system is operating correctly in the event of a real national emergency or dangers to public safety.The test is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 2:20 p.m. ET. The test window allows for 30 minutes, but each device should receive the test only once.While some phones allow for users to opt out of emergency tests, this test will not be eligible, FEMA says . However, if a phone is turned off, is on airplane mode or is not connected to a cell tower, it will not receive the message.

On a cellphone, the test will sound an alarm and will read:



"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." And in Spanish: "ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción."



On TV and radio, the test will announce:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."FEMA is required by law to conduct national tests of the emergency alert system every three years. The last national test was in 2021.