What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

A sore subject for Floridians

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 11:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today
The federal government will test the nationwide emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon, sending a message to every cellphone, television and radio in the country.

Anyone in close proximity of a phone or other device can expect a midday jump scare, which may be a sore subject for Floridians after the accidental emergency alert sent out across the state April 20 at a crisp 4:50 a.m.

Wednesday's test comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission, to ensure the messaging system is operating correctly in the event of a real national emergency or dangers to public safety.

The test is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 2:20 p.m. ET. The test window allows for 30 minutes, but each device should receive the test only once.

While some phones allow for users to opt out of emergency tests, this test will not be eligible, FEMA says. However, if a phone is turned off, is on airplane mode or is not connected to a cell tower, it will not receive the message.

On a cellphone, the test will sound an alarm and will read:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." And in Spanish: "ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción."

On TV and radio, the test will announce:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

FEMA is required by law to conduct national tests of the emergency alert system every three years. The last national test was in 2021.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

Also in News

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits

By Grayson Keglovic

Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits

Gov. DeSantis' attorneys ask federal judge to toss out Disney lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis' attorneys ask federal judge to toss out Disney lawsuit
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us