Mass hysteria, grumpiness ensues as Florida Division of Emergency Management ruins everyone’s night

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

It is 4/20, so how high were your admins when they sent this crap out? — Stephen Weihman (@squibbydog) April 20, 2023

I accept your apology but my two dogs want you to go fuck yourself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 20, 2023

Me when I catch whatever fuckstick sent that emergency alert test message at mf 4:45 AM pic.twitter.com/EsP7jzCPsM — Junior Mint (@cj1k997) April 20, 2023

Had the my first flying dream in such a long time. As soon as i started cooking at mach 2 I get woken up by a test. Sigh. — JV 🔺 (@tecnojv) April 20, 2023

No one:



The emergency alert test at 4:45 AM:pic.twitter.com/xQpYRcNpPj — ᴄᴀᴍᴅᴇɴᴊᴍ (@camdenjm) April 20, 2023

who tf thought it was a good idea to test florida's emergency alert at almost 5 am pic.twitter.com/mZL9DSlaGx — well loved skitty plush (@accursedblade) April 20, 2023

Good morning, @FLSERT ☀️

Please find whoever over-rode our Test Alert settings and fire them. Kind regards, and have a great day! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/1WrIzRQyYN — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 20, 2023

How have social media managers been a thing for more than a decade and someone in your office STILL let this go out with an emoji? — Natalie 🐴 (@nataliegallops) April 20, 2023

me: sleeping peacefully

the florida emergency alert test: pic.twitter.com/mB06ZdWoIo — arlee 🍂 (@arleesaur) April 20, 2023

I thought 4/20 days was a funny little holiday not an emergency alert at 4:20 in the goddamn morning — josh (@athiestindeed) April 20, 2023

No worries going forward. pic.twitter.com/fCdriG8L8B — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) April 20, 2023

We turning it off going forward, if it’s an emergency I gonna die 🙏 — KG ❄️ (@TyreekMVP) April 20, 2023

Dear Florida Division of Emergency Management: First of all, how dare you.What should have been a peaceful 4/20 started a little early in Florida this year, as the state was blasted awake Thursday morning by an emergency alert test at 4:50 a.m.The Florida Division of Emergency Management later apologized for the alert, saying it was meant to be on TV and not disturb anyone already asleep.Not only were Floridians peeved at that emoji use, but the whole incident has caused an uproar of very intense feelings on Twitter. Here's what some of the sleepy Floridians had to say.As funny as some of our fellow Floridians managed to be in response to the terrifying early wakeup, emergency departments now have a real problem on their hands. Many people were so irked that they turned off all notifications from the emergency alert system, which is a very bad idea in a state very much affected by weird weather.Seminole County was just the first local government in our inbox pleading with residents not to change their phone settings out of pique, to be followed by many more we expect. They led with an all-caps banger of a subject line: "DO NOT TURN OFF EMERGENCY ALERTS" and pointed out, "This is the fastest way to receive tornado warnings, evacuation alerts, or news about hazardous materials events."Truth. But do not EVER wake us up like that again for no reason.