Walt Disney World starts transforming their park for the holidays

‘Tis already the season at Walt Disney World

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 3:02 pm

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World kicked off the holiday season by transforming the Orlando park magic into a festive holiday destination.

Shortly after the return of Fantasmic!, four of its parks have begun a multi-day transformation. More than 30 hotels and other areas across the 40-square-mile resort that will have an enchanting new holiday look.

According to a press release, guests will be able to get into the festive feeling of the holidays as they explore the most magical place on Earth, decorated with dazzling lights and ornaments and a 65-foot-tall Magic Kingdom Park Christmas tree adorned with all the seasonal decorations.

Hollywood Studios' 'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney on November 3

Hollywood Studios' 'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney on November 3: Fantasmic news: Disney’s Fantasmic! is back

Disney Parks shared a video of workers transforming the park from a spooky Halloween celebration to a garland-heavy celebration of the holidays.


Disney said this is the “last chance to experience the holidays during the 50th anniversary celebration.”

