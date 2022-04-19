Walt Disney World drops all face mask requirements

click to enlarge
Photo via Disney
Walt Disney World has removed all face mask requirements for guests
Walt Disney World dropped all existing face mask requirements
on Tuesday for park attendees both indoors and outdoors.
The theme park giant's safety policies were updated to make face coverings optional regardless of a guest's vaccination status, but unvaccinated guests are "recommended" to wear masks in all indoor locations. This includes Disney's enclosed transportation (buses, monorails) and theaters.
The change in mask requirements comes a day after a Florida federal judge voided
the CDC's federal mask mandate for airplanes, trains and buses.
With the exception of transportation, face coverings were optional for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors starting back in Feb. 17.
Character meet-and-greets also returned to the Disney theme parks
on Monday.
