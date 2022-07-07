VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

He ended up exploring AdventHealth

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 2:01 pm

@jeddeo1 Jed takes a ride on Central Florida’s @SunRail commuter line. #sunrail #train #transit #florida #orlando #vacation #grandma #family #rain #science ♬ original sound - Jed

Orlando has a long way to go in its rail connectivity, even among the train fans of TikTok.

Jeddeo Paul, known as @jeddeo1 on TikTok, has over 30,000 followers. He posts TikToks about his travel experiences —  specifically, riding trains— wherever he goes, with a dry wit and more than a little sarcasm . His first time riding our ownjourney SunRail did not disappoint (his audience, at least).

Jed said he was on a family trip visiting his grandma in the City Beautiful. He decided to embark on a SunRail adventure alone, as none of his family members found this journey appealing.

Paul wasn't familiar with Central Florida destinations, so he found an article  about fun SunRail stops. He chose the AdventHealth station because, according to the article, the station was a 'cultural' experience. In the article's defense, it is walking distance from Loch Haven Park, home to art and science museums. Still, we wouldn't exactly call a hospital campus "fun."

Related
Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership

Wave of resignations among creative staff at Garden Theatre raises questions about leadership: In recent months the theater had been a beacon of diversity and equity.

The TikToker's reactions were hilarious as he approached the station. He found the medical campus everything but entertaining and walked away in search of the actual culture he'd been looking to find.

"At least if I get a heatstroke on this adventure, there's a nearby medical facility I can go to for care," Paul said.

He visited the Orlando Science Center but ended up leaving because of the $24 price of admission and the stigma around being a grown man alone in a children's museum.

When the TikToker saw the nearby Repertory Theater, he figured he'd finally found a hub of Orlando culture. . Jed delivered a perfect deadpan as he revealed a poster for a live rendition of Disney's High School Musical 2.

Related
Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States: Drip so hard

His journey ends interpreting the meaning behind Orlando's sculptures right outside the Museum of Art. On his way back, he got drenched in rain as his train got delayed and turned into an hour and 45 minutes ride. But at least, as he mentions in the video, the rain helped to freshen up a bit. Remember, Orlando is the 'sweatiest city' in the US.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Trending

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

By Nicolle Osorio

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

By News Service of Florida

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

Also in News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges Floridians to move to his state 'where we still believe in freedom'

By Alex Galbraith

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges Floridians to move to his state 'where we still believe in freedom'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early

By News Service of Florida

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early

Florida's 15-week abortion ban is back on as state appeals judge's ruling

By News Service of Florida

Florida's 15-week abortion ban is back on as state appeals judge's ruling
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us