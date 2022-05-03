VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

These local abortion access funds in Florida could use your donation

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

With the Supreme Court signaling the (official) end of abortion access in the United States, the task of getting people to places where they can receive necessary medical care is about to become much harder.

If Alito's leaked decision holds and the issue of abortion is kicked back to be decided on a state-by-state basis,  nearly all neighboring states and Florida would have strict regulations around abortion access. In such a situation, donating to national defenders of abortion access means little to people on the ground here in the South.

Gov. Ron DeSantis with his newest appointee to the Florida board of education, Esther Byrd. She's pro-QAnon, Proud Boys and Jan. 6, and anti-anti-fascists

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going: Rights aren’t always permanent


If you're in a giving mood, the most effective way to spread your money is via local abortion access funds. The people who run these funds are in the best position to reach real people in need and help them receive medical care.

Floridians for Reproductive Freedom vouches for five Florida funds:  the Broward Women’s Emergency FundEmergency Medical Assistance Inc., the  Florida Access Network, the  Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, and the Women’s Emergency Network.

If you run or know of any local abortion access funds not listed here, please reach out to [email protected]

Alex Galbraith

