Leaked Supreme Court opinion signals end of 'Roe v. Wade': what this means for abortion access in Florida

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 10:21 am

A leaked opinion from the Supreme Court appears to signal the official end of guaranteed abortion access in the United States.

The majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, overturns the precedent set in Roe v. Wade and takes aim at other rights granted to Americans under a similar right to privacy framework (namely, cases that deal with same-sex relationships). In short, while abortion is still legal in Florida and the ramifications of this decision will take a while to shake out, the near future looks very, very bad.

Alito expresses his support for abortion returning to a state-by-state issue. What this likely means is strict bans put in place by state legislatures — either trigger laws that are geared to create wholesale bans as soon as the precedent is repealed, or laws that would otherwise be scrutinized under the precedent set in Roe — will take effect rapidly.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start and that the issue of whether abortions are legal, should be returned to the people’s representatives," Alito wrote, sounding the ever-problematic trumpet of states' rights.

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going: Rights aren't always permanent

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going: Rights aren’t always permanent


In Florida, this means the recently passed ban on abortions after 15 weeks is likely to become law statewide. The case that was challenged up to SCOTUS that led to this reversal of precedent was based around a similar ban in Mississippi. There are no exemptions in Florida's version of the law for instances of rape or incest.

The decision shared in the leaked opinion draft is not final. It is unlikely that the draft written earlier this year will be the full official ruling, as decisions frequently undergo several drafts. The ruling will not take effect until after it is released officially, sometime in the next few months.

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

With the stroke of a pen, Governor DeSantis has forced the women of Florida back 50 years by robbing them of the reproductive rights established by our nation’s highest court in Roe vs. Wade.&mdash; Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) April 14, 2022 Today is a disappointing, frustrating day in Florida, particularly if you are a woman. Ron DeSantis signed a despicable 15-week abortion ban with no exception for rape, incest, or human trafficking.My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/VRpgfoeiOw&mdash; Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 14, 2022 @GovRonDeSantis, you&#39;re guilty of violating human rights if you sign this bill. Why do you want to limit the rights of your own daughters of they ever find themselves in this situation? Oh, that&#39;s right, you&#39;ll be able to pay their way out of it. #abortionrights #veto pic.twitter.com/Na42kkkrSu&mdash; Women&#39;s Voices SW Florida (@wv_swfl) April 14, 2022 Every abortion kills a child who deserves protection and a chance to grow in a loving family. As an adopted child in a family that fostered children, I know that adoption is the alternative to abortion. Proud to be in this fight to protect Florida’s families with @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/5RU9KpY29e&mdash; Wilton Simpson (@WiltonSimpson) April 14, 2022 Abortion is healthcare and a constitutional right. This is another setback for our democracy, but I will continue to work to make sure that it is brief and temporary.&mdash; Michele Rayner-Goolsby (@micheleforfl) April 14, 2022 BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis just signed HB 5, the dangerous 15-week abortion ban, into law. Welcome to the “free state of Florida”, where Republicans attack a person’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. pic.twitter.com/S2QYrRCNvf&mdash; Florida Watch (@floridawatch) April 14, 2022
Alex Galbraith

