Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.
Via @NikkiFriedFl on Twitter
Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Wednesday, her agency is working on a full analysis of the ICON Park ride that killed Tyre Sampson.

Fried’s team started off by having a field investigation report done on the incident that left the Missouri teen dead. The report revealed that ride operators improperly allowed riders who weighed more than the suggested limit to ride and that the harnesses had been tampered with from original factory conditions.

"We all know at this point that the magnets were altered, and so the question is who, and how, and why?" she said during the press conference.

Sampson, who was visiting Orlando with his football team, fell from the Orlando Free Fall during its descent in a moment that was captured on horrifying video. He later died in the hospital from blunt force trauma, according to reports by Orange County. The medical examiner's office ruled his death an accident.

With the ride still not in operation as this analysis continues, Fried said her team is tasked with ensuring the ride was built and operated at the manufacturer's instructions .

Fried’s department does have the power to fine or even close the amusement park ride. However, it will be up to a jury to determine if a crime was committed in the case of Sampson’s death.

