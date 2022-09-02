ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 4:36 pm

click to enlarge Seminole County GOP Chair and ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris. - LinkedIn/Ben Paris
LinkedIn/Ben Paris
Seminole County GOP Chair and ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris.

Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris was found guilty for his part in a scheme to run a progressive ghost candidate to siphon votes from a Democratic candidates in a 2020 state Senate race.

Paris enlisted the help of political novice Jestine Iannotti, painting her platform as that of a progressive independent. Iannotti did zero campaigning, but ads placed by GOP operatives placed her campaign to the left of all competition in a bid to siphon off votes from Democrats. Paris made an illegal contribution to Iannotti's "campaign" under the name of his cousin Steven Smith and that's ultimately what brought him down. 

Smith testified that Paris asked to make the contribution in his name, saying that he had run up against his limit for contributions to Iannotti's sham run. Iannotti was one of three candidates identified in a statewide push of ghost candidates to lessen the chances of Democratic victories.

Related
Former State Senator Frank Artiles is facing felony charges around alleged campaign finance violations.

Florida Democrats call for new state senate elections amid ongoing campaign fraud case

The groups supporting the candidates and funding the advertising push have been tied to the utility company Florida Power & Light, though the company denies all allegations that they knew of the scheme.

Paris has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to pay back the more than $40,000 investigators spent looking into the plot. He will also have to work 200 hours of community service. Iannotti and another alleged plotter have yet to stand trial.

Slideshow

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
15 slides
Yep, all my anarchist friends love them some Joe Biden. Makes sense. https://t.co/ydzMdZrinS&mdash; 𝔹👻🎃𝕞𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@BriggsBoom) August 30, 2022 i love to vandalize the seminole county GOP offices while carefully ensuring the crossbar of my anarchy &quot;A&quot; stays within the bounding circle of the glyph https://t.co/JnziPeH6v2&mdash; mattie (@Lubchansky) August 29, 2022 Fake pic.twitter.com/RS0gj3PHlq&mdash; Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) August 29, 2022 &quot;Okay guys remember, anarchists are very careful to make sure the A stays in the circle&quot;&mdash; Ed Goofup, Jr. (@theschwasound) August 29, 2022 This is five minutes from my house. It’s in a strip mall with a nail salon and a Hungry Howie’s. There are security cameras everywhere. I assure you this is an inside job, especially the anarchy sign.&mdash; Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 29, 2022 Awfully nice of those vandals to carefully avoid tagging anything but the glass and leave the logo nice and visible. https://t.co/Ugj755nz3N&mdash; Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) August 30, 2022
Click to View 15 slides

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

Trending

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

By News Service of Florida

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

By News Service of Florida

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban

Also in News

Florida beaches, parks continue push to ban smoking

By News Service of Florida

Florida beaches, parks continue push to ban smoking

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

By News Service of Florida

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban

Savage Love: Of mindgames and monkeypox

By Dan Savage

Savage Love!
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us