Publix heiress gave $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ PAC Moms For Liberty

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 2:17 pm

Publix heiress gave $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ PAC Moms For Liberty
Photo via Facebook/Publix

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. 

Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.

Moms for Liberty is a Florida-based parental advocacy group, that pushes to make public schooling worse for LGBTQ children. Playing into recent GOP talking points, they push against accurate accounts of history and discussions of queer issues. Their ideology of ‘not co-parenting with government’ gained momentum during the height of the pandemic, as they disagreed with mask mandates in schools.

Campaign records show the PAC spent Fancelli’s donation to contribute to local school board candidates. Florida Republicans have spent the last several years pushing to ban books and disallowing transgender youths from participating in sports.

Fancelli has landed in hot water over her political donations in the past.  Text messages revealed that she helped finance the "Stop The Steal" rally at the  US Capitol on Jan. 6. That rally famously devolved into a riot where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the halls of Congress.

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here's to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

