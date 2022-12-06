Orlando city commission passes ordinance placing stricter definitions on nightlife destinations downtown and beyond

The ordinance aims to clarify the difference between a restaurant, bar and nightclub

By and on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 3:41 pm

New zoning laws in place for downtown Orlando and beyond - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
New zoning laws in place for downtown Orlando and beyond

Orlando City Commission voted through a new ordinance on Monday that tightens up definitions of bars, restaurants and entertainment establishments downtown — and for the city at large — as part of broader moves to regulate nightlife.

This new ordinance, which passed unanimously, places stricter guidelines in the city code on what constitutes a bar, restaurant or nightclub. For many years now, bars and restaurants were treated much the same. With this measure passed, sharper distinctions are drawn between these types of businesses.

For instance, a restaurant may not charge a cover to get inside the establishment, and has to keep chairs and tables in place during operating hours.

There are new definitions for bars — businesses that garner less than 50% of income from food sales and the majority from alcohol sales, and any live entertainment there ends at midnight — and nightclubs — places with either a dance floor or that offer live entertainment and DJs after midnight — also on the books now.

The ordinance follows in the wake of a shooting near Wall Street and Orange Avenue downtown this past summer where seven people were injured. City officials have since advocated for more stringent security measures in the area, including  security checkpoints along Orange Avenue on select weekend nights.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned of further regulations coming in a statement after the meeting.

“I think quite frankly what you will see is maybe some different regulations related to establishments that want to operate after midnight,” Dyer said. “Perhaps a specialty permit for operation after midnight. We haven’t settled on anything just yet, but this now unties our hands and gives us the ability to do that.”


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Authors

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is too woke for Florida

By Jim Turner, NSF

State CFO Jimmy Patronis: Nobody's patronus

Tampa Police Chief resigns amid investigation over flashing badge to get out of traffic violation

By Justin Garcia, Ray Roa and Colin Wolf

Mayor Jane Castor with Mary O'Connor on May 17, the day she was confirmed as the new chief.

Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation

By McKenna Schueler

STCU union members rallied in between bargaining sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for Time's 2022 Person of the Year

By Gabby Macogay

Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of ten finalists for Time's 2022 Person of the Year.

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is too woke for Florida

By Jim Turner, NSF

State CFO Jimmy Patronis: Nobody's patronus

School immunizations slide to a 10-year low among Florida's children

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Informed parents make informed decisions.

Tampa Police Chief resigns amid investigation over flashing badge to get out of traffic violation

By Justin Garcia, Ray Roa and Colin Wolf

Mayor Jane Castor with Mary O'Connor on May 17, the day she was confirmed as the new chief.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us