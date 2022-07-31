Shooting in downtown Orlando leaves seven people hospitalized

.@OrlandoPDChief briefing media regarding a shooting in downtown. 7 victims in total, all expected to survive. (Originally reported 6).Shooter has not been identified at this time. We are asking the public if they were there or have any info call OPD: 911 or @CrimelineFL **8477. pic.twitter.com/rPKvgQGmVH — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 31, 2022

A fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning left seven people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Orlando Police shared that the fight occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Wall Street plaza. At some point during the altercation, an unknown person began firing into the crowd. Six of the injured people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center while another victim took themselves to AdventHealth. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said that all seven victims are in stable condition.Police do not currently know the identity of the shooter.“We don’t have a suspect at this time,” Smith said during a press conference. “We’re still in the preliminary part of this investigation, so if anyone has any information please call us at 911 or get with Crimeline."