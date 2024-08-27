Orange County Library System unveils limited orange blossom design for Library Card Sign-Up Month

The new design, featuring brightly colored orange blossoms with a sunset backdrop, will be available to new cardholders and those who already have a library card, according to a news release.
Created by one of the library system's graphic designers, Kelly Williams, the limited-edition, in-house design was inspired by Orange County's long history in the citrus industry, which has admittedly declined in recent decades, giving way to a bustling tourism economy bolstered by Central Florida's theme parks.
Library cards through OCLS can be used at the system's 15 library locations throughout the county (although the North Orange location is currently closed for repair for an indeterminate amount of time). Library cards can help locals access not just books (e-books, audio-books and print), but also other programs and services at no cost, from research databases to online classes, access to movies through Kanopy and Hoopla, help with homework through Brainfuse, and LinkedIn Learning for continued education.
The four-story location downtown, on East Central Boulevard, even houses an audio recording studio, and locations also offer access to computers and printers (plus cool air-conditioning), as well as regular events like language classes and family-friendly activities and workshops.
New library cardholders will be able to choose, starting next month, whether to pick up a card with the new design or the county's 100-year anniversary design.
Registering for a library card is simple, and can be done online at ocls.info/card or in-person at a library location. The main requirements include proof of residency and personal identification. Accepted forms of ID include: a Driver’s License, Florida State ID, U.S. Military ID, a passport, U.S. Permanent Resident card, Consulate Identification card or a Farmworkers Association Membership card, according to OCLS.
Existing cardholders who wish to pick up the new orange blossom design themselves can also ask for one in-person at library locations starting next month.
