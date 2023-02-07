Orange County Library System now offers its cardholders Wi-Fi hotspots for free checkout

click to enlarge
Image via Orange County Library System
The Orange County Library System has established a Wi-Fi hotspot lending system to provide wireless internet access to library users who may otherwise not have access.
The lending program, made possible by funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, will allow anyone with a library card to pick up a wireless hotspot from any OCLS location, while supplies last. Hotspots can be checked out for up to 30 days at a time.
Once the check-out period has ended, hotspots can be returned to any OCLS location or book drop-off. If a hotspot is not returned within 14 days of the due date, the customer's library card will be charged $25 and their account will be blocked until the hotspot is returned. Hotspot services will be disabled if overdue.
Users will be asked to sign a form stating they have an educational need for internet service and do not have internet access where they live.
To find more information about the program or place a wireless hotspot on hold, visit ocls.info
