Mailer attacks Rep. Anthony Sabatini for Joel Greenberg associations: 'He's cozy with pedophiles'

click to enlarge
Antony Sabatini/Instagram
Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.
The fight to claim Central Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy's US House seat is already getting nasty. A new mailer
accuses confirmed slimeball Anthony Sabatini
of being "cozy with pedophiles" due to his associations with disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg
.
Sabatini accepted more than $7,000 in payments from the convicted fraudster and sex trafficker, who pleaded guilty to paying underage women for the purposes of sex among other crimes. Greenberg has yet to be sentenced
and continues to cooperate with investigators into other Florida GOP members, the most prominent of which is House Rep. and Sabatini associate Matt Gaetz
.
The payments came for legal counsel a matter of days
after Sabatini was admitted to the Florida Bar. Public records were unable to show any work that Sabatini did for the money, though he told the Orlando Sentinel
that the payments were for work on "wrongful termination cases against him [Greenberg] from the employees that he terminated when he took office.”
"He's accepted payments from a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker," the mailer reads, opposite a news clipping about the payments and Greenberg's mugshot.
The front of the mailer states it in blunter terms, saying "He's cozy with pedophiles. who else is he in bed with?" in large type. The mailer was put together by Citizens for Better Government Accountability, a PAC with a registered address
inside a Winter Park office building. The PACs treasurer and chief contact is Deirdre Morrison of Arizona.
In addition to the claims about Sabatini's Greenberg connection, the mailer also points out that he was once a registered Democrat and paid for the services of political consultant and alleged rapist Cliff C. Maloney Jr.