Korean fried chicken restaurant Chi-Kin opens second location in October

The new outpost of the fried chicken joint will be located in Windermere

Wed, Sep 18, 2024

Korean fried chicken restaurant Chi-Kin opens second location in October
Photo via Chi-Kin/Instagram
Known for captivating customers with bold flavor, signature sauces and "im-peck-able" Korean flair, the fan-favorite fried chicken joint Chi-Kin is opening a second location in Windermere next month.

The opening date has yet to be announced, but we know the eatery will reside in the former BurgerFi location at 5845 Winter Garden Vineland Road. With the same mouth-watering menu and a few new surprises, this spot will provide an additional location for Chi-Kin lovers to go instead of having to wing it without their beloved bites.

Owner Hoi Nguyen opened a new addition to his restaurant called Side-Chik in 2022 next to the original Chi-Kin location in the Mills 50 district. This bar and pool room provides guests with the opportunity to get some "clucking-good" drinks and order food from Chi-Kin next door.

Nguyen also has plans to open a Southeast Asian barbeque joint DZÔ! BBQ in October in the former Mongolorian space on Colonial Drive. DZÔ! BBQ will offer a speciality Asian twist on traditional barbecue dishes, plus beer, wine and cocktails.

More about Chi-Kin’s upcoming Windermere location and the enterprising endeavors of Nguyen can be found on restaurant's website or social media pages.
September 18, 2024

