The Mongolorian closes; South East Asian barbecue joint DZÔ! BBQ will take its place

DZÔ! will serve a variety of South East Asian-style grilled meats in shareable formats

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 9:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
Laotian sausage - The Sum of Travel
The Sum of Travel
Laotian sausage
One of the most highly anticipated restaurants of 2023 has closed a little more than a year after it opened. The Mongolorian opened to much fanfare last May, but the sizzle of Mongolian barbecue soon fizzled and the restaurant served its last stir-fry on Sunday.

Now, one of the original partners in the project, Hoi Nguyen, has taken over the space at 2217 E. Colonial Drive and will soon reopen it as DZÔ! BBQ. "Dzô!" is a common Vietnamese utterance when toasting so you can bet DZÔ! will serve plenty of beer and wine (and possibly cocktails) to go along with the bevy of South East Asian-style barbecue dishes.

"We'll combine all the best aspects of real South East Asian barbecue, from skewered meats to Vietnamese-style lemongrass spare ribs to Laotian sausage," says Nguyen. "It's the sort of food we've enjoyed at family backyard barbecues since childhood."

click to enlarge The Mongolorian - Rob Bartlett
Rob Bartlett
The Mongolorian
Nguyen estimates interior and exterior updates will take about a month and is aiming to open the restaurant "by the end of September or early October."

While the menu is still in development, "small plates and shareables" is what they're going for. Nguyen — who also opened K-Mex concept Side Chik next door to his Korean fried chicken joint, Chi-Kin, last week — says he's excited to rebrand the location into an original concept and promises "a flavorful and fun experience for all."

The Mongolorian experienced its fair share of hurdles on its road to existence so, perhaps for DZÔ! BBQ, this is the way.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

By Chloe Greenberg

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

By Colin Wolf

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

By Zoey W. Thomas

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches delights diners with its crispy flatbread

By Michael Murphy

Prosciutto, burrata, and arugula on tigelle at Ispirazione

Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches delights diners with its crispy flatbread

By Michael Murphy

Prosciutto, burrata, and arugula on tigelle at Ispirazione

Schmankerl Stub’n in downtown Orlando forgoes the kitsch in favor of a 'modern German' sensibility

By Faiyaz Kara

Schmankerl Stub’n opens in downtown Orlando

At Omo by Jont, chef Ryan Ratino presents ingredients and preparations that are scary good

By Faiyaz Kara

At Omo by Jont, chef Ryan Ratino presents ingredients and preparations that are scary good

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us