Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

First Lady Jill Biden has cancelled a planned trip to Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19.
Biden reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning after developing symptoms on Monday night. She had planned to appear at Thursday's upcoming Warrior Games, a competition for wounded veterans held at Walt Disney World. Biden was also scheduled to give a speech in Orlando on Friday.
"The first lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms,” Biden's spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander shared in a statement. “She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days."
Jill Biden's cancelled trip follows a similar trip from President Joe Biden earlier this summer. The president had to call off that trip after testing positive for coronavirus.