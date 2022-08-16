ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Jill Biden cancels Orlando trip following positive COVID-19 test
Jill Biden/Facebook

First Lady Jill Biden has cancelled a planned trip to Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning after developing symptoms on Monday night. She had planned to appear at Thursday's upcoming Warrior Games, a competition for wounded veterans held at Walt Disney World. Biden was also scheduled to give a speech in Orlando on Friday.

Related
Majority of Orlando-area GOP congressional candidates believe 2020 election was illegitimate

Majority of Orlando-area GOP congressional candidates believe 2020 election was illegitimate: Only four of 14 candidates would admit Joe Biden won 2020 election fairly


"The first lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms,” Biden's spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander shared in a statement. “She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days."

Jill Biden's cancelled trip follows a similar trip from President Joe Biden earlier this summer. The president had to call off that trip after testing positive for coronavirus.


Related
If Biden plans to be a doormat for the new Republican House or the radical Supreme Court, he should bow out of 2024 now

If Biden plans to be a doormat for the new Republican House or the radical Supreme Court, he should bow out of 2024 now

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Trending

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Florida tries to get UCF professor's lawsuit against 'Stop WOKE' Act tossed

By News Service of Florida

UCF's Faculty Union called for a mask mandate Aug. 19

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

By News Service of Florida

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

Also in News

Florida judge backs decision to fire teacher for refusing to comply with mask mandates

By News Service of Florida

Florida judge backs decision to fire teacher for refusing to comply with mask mandates

Florida Senate gives suspended state attorney 15 days to request hearing over abortion law-related suspension

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senate gives suspended state attorney 15 days to request hearing over abortion law-related suspension

A precarious democracy can’t afford to look the other way while self-serving authoritarians pour gas on a fire

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks announcing motion to unseal search warrant, Aug. 11

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary

By News Service of Florida

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us