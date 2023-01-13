Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center next week

Grammy award-winning Americana group Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is set for an Orlando performance at the Dr. Phillips Center next week.
The show happens Thursday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online
now.
The Alabama-born singer songwriter Jason Isbell is known for his 2013 breakout album, Southeastern
, as well as his next two albums, Something More Than Free
(2015) and The Nashville Sound
(2017), which won the artist Grammy awards for "Best Americana Album" and "Best American Roots Song."
Isbell's songwriting abilities have broken him into the world of film, with song "Maybe It's Time" being featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born
. He's also landed an appearance
in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon
.
The group's most recent album, Reunions
(2020), is a critically acclaimed collection of songs that capture a group at the height of creativity.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter