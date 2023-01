Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center next week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Grammy award-winning Americana group Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is set for an Orlando performance at the Dr. Phillips Center next week.The show happens Thursday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online now.The Alabama-born singer songwriter Jason Isbell is known for his 2013 breakout album,, as well as his next two albums,(2015) and(2017), which won the artist Grammy awards for "Best Americana Album" and "Best American Roots Song."Isbell's songwriting abilities have broken him into the world of film, with song "Maybe It's Time" being featured in the 2019 reboot of. He's also landed an appearance in the upcoming Martin Scorsese filmThe group's most recent album,(2020), is a critically acclaimed collection of songs that capture a group at the height of creativity.