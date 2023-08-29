Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

Idalia’s track bumped slightly west, but is still on target to make landfall just north of Tampa Bay

By and on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 9:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida
Image via National Hurricane Center
Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane overnight, and is on track to make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast as a dangerous major storm early Wednesday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. report, Idalia's track bumped slightly west, but is still on target to make landfall just north of Tampa Bay, heading inland between Tallahassee and Gainesville.

"The new forecast is similar to the previous one, and confidence is increasing in an extremely dangerous major hurricane making landfall Wednesday along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida" said the report.

As of now, Idalia is about 360 miles south of Tampa Bay, traveling north at about 14 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph.
Related
Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia: Updates to come as shelter openings, other services are announced

However, forecasters say Idalia will speed up and grow in strength throughout the day, eventually becoming a possible Category 3 storm before reaching Florida Wednesday. Forecasters predict the hurricane will reach peak sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts up to 150 mph and storm surge that could surpass 12 feet.

Most of Florida's West coast is under a hurricane and storm surge warning. As of Tuesday morning, Central Florida is not predicted to face the brunt of the storm. Sumter County is under a hurricane warning while Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Lake, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties are all under a tropical storm warning.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne predicts parts of east Central Florida will see 2-3 inches of rain, with some pockets hitting 4-5 inches. The center warns tornadoes could begin to form inland starting Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

"With an inner core now present, the stage is set for Idalia to rapidly intensify before landfall. Shear should continue to lower over the cyclone as an upper-level trough departs the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and ridging builds closer to the cyclone," continued the report. "These changes, combined with extremely warm and deep waters the hurricane will be traversing, all strongly point to rapid intensification."

Orlando Weekly will keep an updated list of local shelters, sandbag locations and closures.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Colin Wolf

Colin Wolf

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Landlords can't legally discriminate against people with housing vouchers in Orange County, but they do it anyway

By McKenna Schueler

Landlords are prohibited from rejecting tenants in Orange County because they use a government housing voucher to pay rent, but online rental listings show they do it anyway.

Activists raise nearly $200,000 to save an Orlando abortion clinic fined by the state

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Also in News

Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

By News Service of Florida

Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday

Wild monkey pops up at Central Florida fast food drive-through window

By Matthew Moyer

Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us