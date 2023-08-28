Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman



Orange County sandbags

Seminole County sandbags

Lake County sandbags

Lake County shelters

Volusia County sandbags

Marion County

Marion County shelters



Osceola County

Closures



As Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way to Florida's coast, Floridians are prepping for looming severe storm surges and heavy rainfall. As of Monday afternoon, the tropical storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Tampa Bay Tuesday night.Authorities have placed much of Florida's west coast under severe weather advisories and storm surge warnings, according to the National Weather Service.Listed below are the various locations across the Orlando and Central Florida area offering sandbags and shelter services.will update this list as more shelter openings and services are announced.309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden3535 Damon Road, Apopka18501 Washington Ave., Orlando1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, FL 328253325 Cameron Ave., until 7 p.m. Monday at the overflow parking lot.830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unstaffed599 Longdale Ave., Longwood. Open Monday, Aug. 28, noon to 6 p.m. Staff assistance available1655 Evans St., Oviedo. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Staff assistance available800 Fulton St., Sanford. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Unstaffed1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla23023 State Road 40, Astor1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave.) Minneola26701 US Highway 27, Leesburg16240 CR474, Clermont27315 SR 19, Tavares424 East Alfred Street, Tavares. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels as they will need to fill their own bags.695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake1901 Johns Lake Road, ClermontBoth will serve special needs guests and are pet-friendly.2560 W. State Road 44, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, and 29 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service200 State Road 415, Osteen. Open Aug. 28 and 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service1300 Red John Road, Daytona Beach. Open Aug. 28, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-filled bags, 5 per vehicle.11 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags. There is no charge for sandbags, but there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations will be extended Tuesday if demand continues.16 Colomba Road, DeBary. Open Aug. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovel and identification.601 South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limit 10 sandbags per residence, only open to DeLand residents. Proof of residence will be required, and DeLand is asking people to bring their own shovels.191 Howland Boulevard, Deltona. Open Aug. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.2931 Day Road, Deltona. Deltona sandbag operations are self-service, residents will need to bring their own shovels.2628 Hibiscus Drive, Edgewater. Open 24 hours a day901 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater. Open 24 hours a day. Will be staffed for sandbag distribution Aug. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside of staffed hours. The Fire Station 57 location will not be staffed.1201 S. Leavitt Ave., Orange City. Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and identification. Limit of 10 sandbags per household. The site will remain open later if demand is high.and fillable bags are available to New Smyrna Beach residents at the Sports Complex on 2335 Sunset Dr. You will need to show proof of residency in order to receive sandbags. City staff will provide a roll of 15 bags to residents from noon until 6 p.m. on Monday, and again between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sand piles will remain available to residents after hours through Aug. 30. Bring your own shovel.440 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Open Aug. 28 - Saturday, September 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day. This is a self-service sand pile. Residents must bring their own shovel and identification. Limit 10 bags per residence.4670 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet. Open Aug. 28 and 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents must bring an ID and their own shovel. Limit 10 bags per resident.4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange. Open Aug. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours could change depending on weather. This is a self-service site. Residents must bring your identification and a shovel. Limit 10 sandbags per person.504 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Open Aug. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bring proof of residency.County sandbag locations will be open Monday, August 28, 2023, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until weather conditions prohibit operation. All sandbag locations are self-service. Bags will be provided for residents.6501 SE 107th St., Belleview11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon1510 NW Fourth St., OcalaSE 36th Ave., Ocala296 SW 67th Ave., Ocala800 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocalawill open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.General population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)2085 W Highway 329, Citra7 NW 28th Street, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee. Open noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, and again between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can get up to 25 bags and must bring their own shovel.SunRail announced it will suspend service Tuesday, Aug. 29.