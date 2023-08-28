Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

click to enlarge
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
As Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way to Florida's coast, Floridians are prepping for looming severe storm surges and heavy rainfall. As of Monday afternoon, the tropical storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Tampa Bay Tuesday night.
Authorities have placed much of Florida's west coast under severe weather advisories and storm surge warnings, according to the National Weather Service.
Listed below are the various locations across the Orlando and Central Florida area offering sandbags and shelter services.
Orlando Weekly
will update this list as more shelter openings and services are announced.
Orange County sandbags
West Orange Recreation Center
309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden
Clarcona Horse Park / Clarcona Outpost
3535 Damon Road, Apopka
Bithlo Community Park
18501 Washington Ave., Orlando
Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park
1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando
Downey Park
10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, FL 32825
Seminole County sandbags
Boombah Sports Complex
3325 Cameron Ave., until 7 p.m. Monday at the overflow parking lot.
City of Altamonte Springs Eastmonte Park
830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Altamonte Springs Westmonte Recreation Center
624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Lake Mary
550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Longwood Candyland Park
599 Longdale Ave., Longwood. Open Monday, Aug. 28, noon to 6 p.m. Staff assistance available
City of Oviedo Public Works
1655 Evans St., Oviedo. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Staff assistance available
City of Sanford – Sanford Public Works
800 Fulton St., Sanford. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Winter Springs – Central Winds Park
1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed
Lake County sandbags
East Lake Sports and Community Complex
24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento
North Lake Regional Park
40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla
Astor Fire Station 10
23023 State Road 40, Astor
Minneola Athletic Complex
1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave.) Minneola
PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance)
26701 US Highway 27, Leesburg
Four Corners Fire Station 112
16240 CR474, Clermont
Hickory Point Recreation Complex
27315 SR 19, Tavares
Old Fire and Train Station
424 East Alfred Street, Tavares. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels as they will need to fill their own bags.
Lake County shelters
Villages Elementary
695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
Lost Lake Elementary
1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont
Both will serve special needs guests and are pet-friendly.
Volusia County sandbags
Road and Bridge Facility, DeLand
2560 W. State Road 44, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, and 29 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service
Road and Bridge Facility, Osteen
200 State Road 415, Osteen. Open Aug. 28 and 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service
Volusia County Jail
1300 Red John Road, Daytona Beach. Open Aug. 28, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-filled bags, 5 per vehicle.
City of Daytona Beach - Bethune Point Park
11 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags. There is no charge for sandbags, but there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations will be extended Tuesday if demand continues.
DeBary City Hall
16 Colomba Road, DeBary. Open Aug. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovel and identification.
City of DeLand - parking lot of Melching Field
601 South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limit 10 sandbags per residence, only open to DeLand residents. Proof of residence will be required, and DeLand is asking people to bring their own shovels.
City of Deltona - Festival Park
191 Howland Boulevard, Deltona. Open Aug. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Deltona
2931 Day Road, Deltona. Deltona sandbag operations are self-service, residents will need to bring their own shovels.
City of Edgewater - Fire Station 57
2628 Hibiscus Drive, Edgewater. Open 24 hours a day
City of Edgewater - Mango Tree Lake
901 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater. Open 24 hours a day. Will be staffed for sandbag distribution Aug. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside of staffed hours. The Fire Station 57 location will not be staffed.
City of Orange City - Waggin' Trail Dog Park
1201 S. Leavitt Ave., Orange City. Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and identification. Limit of 10 sandbags per household. The site will remain open later if demand is high.
City of New Smyrna Beach - Sports Complex Sand
and fillable bags are available to New Smyrna Beach residents at the Sports Complex on 2335 Sunset Dr. You will need to show proof of residency in order to receive sandbags. City staff will provide a roll of 15 bags to residents from noon until 6 p.m. on Monday, and again between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sand piles will remain available to residents after hours through Aug. 30. Bring your own shovel.
City of Ormond Beach - Nova Community Center
440 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Open Aug. 28 - Saturday, September 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day. This is a self-service sand pile. Residents must bring their own shovel and identification. Limit 10 bags per residence.
City of Ponce Inlet - Ponce Inlet Community Center
4670 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet. Open Aug. 28 and 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents must bring an ID and their own shovel. Limit 10 bags per resident.
City of Port Orange - outside REC Center
4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange. Open Aug. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours could change depending on weather. This is a self-service site. Residents must bring your identification and a shovel. Limit 10 sandbags per person.
City of South Daytona - Piggotte Community Center
504 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Open Aug. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bring proof of residency.
Marion County
County sandbag locations will be open Monday, August 28, 2023, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until weather conditions prohibit operation. All sandbag locations are self-service. Bags will be provided for residents.
Belleview Sports Complex
6501 SE 107th St., Belleview
Dunnellon Public Works
11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon
Ed Croskey Recreation Center
1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala
Jervey Gantt Park 2200
SE 36th Ave., Ocala
Martel Recycling Center
296 SW 67th Ave., Ocala
Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center)
800 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala
Marion County shelters
West Port High School
will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
General population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:
Forest High School
5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
Horizon Academy
365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala
Lake Weir High School
10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)
North Marion Middle School
2085 W Highway 329, Citra
Vanguard High School
7 NW 28th Street, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)
Osceola County
Osceola Heritage Park
1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee. Open noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, and again between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can get up to 25 bags and must bring their own shovel.
Closures
SunRail announced it will suspend service Tuesday, Aug. 29.
This is a developing story. Updates to come as shelter openings and other services are announced.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed