Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Updates to come as shelter openings, other services are announced

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
As Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way to Florida's coast, Floridians are prepping for looming severe storm surges and heavy rainfall. As of Monday afternoon, the tropical storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Authorities have placed much of Florida's west coast under severe weather advisories and storm surge warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Listed below are the various locations across the Orlando and Central Florida area offering sandbags and shelter services.

Orlando Weekly will update this list as more shelter openings  and services are announced.

Orange County sandbags
West Orange Recreation Center 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden
Clarcona Horse Park / Clarcona Outpost 3535 Damon Road, Apopka
Bithlo Community Park 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando
Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando
Downey Park 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, FL 32825


Seminole County sandbags
Boombah Sports Complex 3325 Cameron Ave., until 7 p.m. Monday at the overflow parking lot.
City of Altamonte Springs Eastmonte Park 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Altamonte Springs Westmonte Recreation Center 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Lake Mary 550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Longwood Candyland Park 599 Longdale Ave., Longwood. Open Monday, Aug. 28, noon to 6 p.m. Staff assistance available
City of Oviedo Public Works 1655 Evans St., Oviedo. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Staff assistance available
City of Sanford – Sanford Public Works 800 Fulton St., Sanford. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Unstaffed
City of Winter Springs – Central Winds Park 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs. Open Monday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unstaffed

Lake County sandbags
East Lake Sports and Community Complex 24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento
North Lake Regional Park 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla
Astor Fire Station 10 23023 State Road 40, Astor
Minneola Athletic Complex 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave.) Minneola
PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance) 26701 US Highway 27, Leesburg
Four Corners Fire Station 112 16240 CR474, Clermont
Hickory Point Recreation Complex 27315 SR 19, Tavares
Old Fire and Train Station 424 East Alfred Street, Tavares.  Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels as they will need to fill their own bags.

Lake County shelters
Villages Elementary 695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
Lost Lake Elementary1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont
Both will serve special needs guests and are pet-friendly.

Volusia County sandbags
Road and Bridge Facility, DeLand 2560 W. State Road 44, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, and 29 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service
Road and Bridge Facility, Osteen 200 State Road 415, Osteen. Open Aug. 28 and 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Self service
Volusia County Jail 1300 Red John Road, Daytona Beach. Open Aug. 28, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-filled bags, 5 per vehicle.
City of Daytona Beach - Bethune Point Park 11 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach.  Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags. There is no charge for sandbags, but there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations will be extended Tuesday if demand continues.
DeBary City Hall 16 Colomba Road, DeBary.  Open Aug. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovel and identification.
City of DeLand - parking lot of Melching Field 601 South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Open Aug. 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limit 10 sandbags per residence, only open to DeLand residents. Proof of residence will be required, and DeLand is asking people to bring their own shovels.
City of Deltona - Festival Park 191 Howland Boulevard, Deltona. Open Aug. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Deltona 2931 Day Road, Deltona. Deltona sandbag operations are self-service, residents will need to bring their own shovels.
City of Edgewater - Fire Station 57 2628 Hibiscus Drive, Edgewater.  Open 24 hours a day
City of Edgewater - Mango Tree Lake 901 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater. Open 24 hours a day. Will be staffed for sandbag distribution Aug. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside of staffed hours. The Fire Station 57 location will not be staffed.
City of Orange City - Waggin' Trail Dog Park 1201 S. Leavitt Ave., Orange City.  Open Aug. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and identification. Limit of 10 sandbags per household. The site will remain open later if demand is high.
City of New Smyrna Beach - Sports Complex Sand and fillable bags are available to New Smyrna Beach residents at the Sports Complex on 2335 Sunset Dr. You will need to show proof of residency in order to receive sandbags. City staff will provide a roll of 15 bags to residents from noon until 6 p.m. on Monday, and again between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sand piles will remain available to residents after hours through Aug. 30. Bring your own shovel.
City of Ormond Beach - Nova Community Center 440 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach.  Open Aug. 28 - Saturday, September 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day. This is a self-service sand pile. Residents must bring their own shovel and identification. Limit 10 bags per residence.
City of Ponce Inlet - Ponce Inlet Community Center 4670 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet. Open Aug. 28 and 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents must bring an ID and their own shovel. Limit 10 bags per resident.
City of Port Orange - outside REC Center 4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange.  Open Aug. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Aug. 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours could change depending on weather. This is a self-service site. Residents must bring your identification and a shovel. Limit 10 sandbags per person.
City of South Daytona - Piggotte Community Center 504 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Open Aug. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bring proof of residency.


Marion County
County sandbag locations will be open Monday, August 28, 2023, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until weather conditions prohibit operation. All sandbag locations are self-service. Bags will be provided for residents.

Belleview Sports Complex 6501 SE 107th St., Belleview
Dunnellon Public Works 11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon
Ed Croskey Recreation Center 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala
Jervey Gantt Park 2200 SE 36th Ave., Ocala
Martel Recycling Center 296 SW 67th Ave., Ocala
Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center) 800 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala

Marion County shelters
West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.

General population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:

Forest High School 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
Horizon Academy 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala
Lake Weir High School 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)
North Marion Middle School 2085 W Highway 329, Citra
Vanguard High School 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala (Pet-Friendly)

Osceola County
Osceola Heritage Park 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee. Open noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, and again between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can get up to 25 bags and must bring their own shovel.

Closures
SunRail announced it will suspend service Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This is a developing story. Updates to come as shelter openings and other services are announced.

