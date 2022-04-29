VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to carry handguns without permits

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 1:53 pm

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects to approve changing Florida gun laws to allow what is known as “constitutional carry,” though it is not clear when that could happen.

DeSantis didn’t say whether he would add the issue to a special legislative session that will start May 23 on property insurance. But he said he intends to eventually sign such gun legislation.

“The one thing that I wanted the Legislature to do, and I think we will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign constitutional carry into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said while at an infrastructure-funding event in Williston.

Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed weapons permits from the state. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the permits.

Related
Orlando-area Rep. Anthony Sabatini wants Floridians to carry concealed handguns without a license

Orlando-area Rep. Anthony Sabatini wants Floridians to carry concealed handguns without a license


“The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it will be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor we will have a signature on that bill,” DeSantis, who is running for re-election this year, added. Alabama and Georgia, both also under Republican governors, enacted forms of constitutional-carry laws in the past two months.

As of March 31,Florida had just under 2.5 million concealed-weapons permits issued, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which administers the program.



