ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 2:05 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office


Conspiracy theorist and one-time unregistered foreign agent Christina Pushaw has had quite the career as Ron DeSantis' press secretary. As the state has taken away rights for women, policed language in schools and abetted the rapid spread of COVID-19, Pushaw has been there to bark at anyone who dared mention that the state was going to hell.

That ended today when Pushaw announced that she was resigned from her position as press secretary to become a member of Gov. DeSantis' re-election campaign. In her letter announcing the change, Pushaw celebrated the state's attacks on LGBT rights, small government sovereignty and citizens abilities to go about their lives without being harassed by police.



In re-sharing the letter, Pushaw said the "gloves were off." We'd say it's better to put gloves on before handling a giant pile of shit, but we're not privy to the norms in Tallahassee.

Related
Ron DeSantis' press secretary floats paid actor conspiracy theory after Nazi rally, banner drop in Orlando

Ron DeSantis' press secretary floats paid actor conspiracy theory after Nazi rally, banner drop in Orlando

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

Trending

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

By Colin Wolf

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

By Molly Ryan

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

Donald Trump calls for FBI to release search warrant in Florida raid

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump calls for FBI to release search warrant in Florida raid

Also in News

Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

By OW Staff

Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court

By News Service of Florida

15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

By News Service of Florida

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police

By News Service of Florida

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us