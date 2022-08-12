Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

Conspiracy theorist and one-time unregistered foreign agent Christina Pushaw has had quite the career as Ron DeSantis' press secretary. As the state has taken away rights for women, policed language in schools and abetted the rapid spread of COVID-19, Pushaw has been there to bark at anyone who dared mention that the state was going to hell.
That ended today when Pushaw announced that she was resigned from her position as press secretary to become a member of Gov. DeSantis' re-election campaign. In her letter announcing the change, Pushaw celebrated the state's attacks on LGBT rights, small government sovereignty and citizens abilities to go about their lives without being harassed by police.
BREAKING: Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary @ChristinaPushaw resigns from state office to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor’s re-election campaign. Read her resignation letter: pic.twitter.com/TlngKYiEgp— The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) August 12, 2022
In re-sharing the letter, Pushaw said the "gloves were off." We'd say it's better to put gloves on before handling a giant pile of shit, but we're not privy to the norms in Tallahassee.