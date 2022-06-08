VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

Georgia on her mind

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 5:02 pm

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' shit-stirrer in chief Christina Pushaw has been a frequent subject in the pages of the Orlando Weekly. Now, we have to wonder if she's made the k'epali wrappers of Georgia during her time working for the former president of that country, Mikheil Saakashvili.

The current press secretary of Florida's chief executive was dinged by the Department of Justice for failing to report her work for Saakashvili between 2018 and 2020. The Washington Post reports that Pushaw registered as a foreign agent this week, after being contacted by the DOJ.

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Pushaw's attorney Michael Sherwin told the Post. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”

Pushaw responded to the report on her favorite forum by retweeting conservative supporters and accusing liberals of hypocrisy in their rush to call out her undeclared work. She noted that the former president was a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and that those same liberals are public supporters of Ukraine's efforts to expel Russian forces.

Pushaw was also defended by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference, calling the story a "smear piece."

"The only reason they're attacking her is because she does a great job. And she's very effective at calling out their lies and their phony narratives and so whenever they're smearing somebody, you know, that person is over the target and so they're scared of that," he said.



News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

