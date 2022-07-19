VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida's former Dept of Education head protected from testifying in college 'intellectual freedom' survey lawsuit

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/ RICHARD CORCORAN
Facebook/ Richard Corcoran

A federal judge has shielded former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from testifying in a challenge to a 2021 law that requires surveys of “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on college and university campuses.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a five-page order Thursday granting a request for a protective order to prevent a deposition of Corcoran in the lawsuit filed by the United Faculty of Florida union and other plaintiffs.

Walker agreed with attorneys for the state university system’s Board of Governors and the State Board of Education that Corcoran was covered by what is known as the “apex doctrine,” which helps protect high-ranking officials from facing depositions in lawsuits if information can be gleaned from other sources.

As education commissioner, Corcoran was a member of the university system’s Board of Governors and helped oversee the state college system, which is under the State Board of Education and the Department of Education. Corcoran, also a former state House speaker, stepped down April 30 as education commissioner but was subsequently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Board of Governors.

“Because plaintiffs have not demonstrated that defendant Corcoran’s personal knowledge is not obtainable through other less-burdensome means of discovery, plaintiffs are barred from deposing defendant Corcoran under the apex doctrine,” Walker wrote. “Defendants, therefore, have shown good cause for the issuance of a protective order.”

In a footnote, however, Walker added, “If plaintiffs’ efforts to discover the information they seek through other means again prove unsuccessful, and it becomes clear that defendant Corcoran may be the only official with the requisite recollection of the sought-after information, plaintiffs may seek reconsideration of this order at that time.”

The United Faculty of Florida and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last year, arguing that the law violates First Amendment rights and could lead to the Republican-dominated Legislature punishing campuses because of political ideologies reflected in the surveys. The lawsuit names as defendants members of the Board of Governors and Board of Education and the education commissioner.

In part, the law required the Board of Governors and the State Board of Education to each have a survey that would be used by universities and colleges and that “considers the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented and members of the university (or college) community, including students, faculty, and staff, feel free to express their beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom.”

Related
Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

The law (HB 233) also said survey results will be published each September, starting this year. Students and employees are not required to participate in the surveys, which were offered for the first time this spring.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a notice June 13 about deposing Corcoran. The notice said the deposition would be “taken for purposes of discovery, for use as evidence, for use at trial, and for such other uses and purposes as are permitted under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and other applicable laws.”

But lawyers for the Board of Governors and the Board of Education asked Walker this month for the protective order, pointing in part to the apex doctrine.

In a response filed Tuesday, attorneys for the plaintiffs contended the apex doctrine should not apply and said documents in the case indicate that Corcoran’s involvement with the law was “more than that of a disinterested administrator.”

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubles down on the critical race theory fight

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubles down on the critical race theory fight

“These include communications that show that Mr. Corcoran’s deputy chief of staff provided revisions to amendments to the bill when it was before the Legislature and closely coordinated with the governor’s office regarding talking points for HB 233 and responses to press inquiries,” the response said.

Other filings in the case indicate that officials such as university system Chancellor Marshall Criser, state-college system Chancellor Kathy Hebda and J. Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff for DeSantis, will testify in depositions.

Related
UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act: Just last week, the university said "freedom of speech...and academic freedom are at the core of our values"

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals
Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

News Slideshows

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals
Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

News Slideshows

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals
Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Trending

Remembering Doug Ba'aser, wickedly funny Orlando theater and arts mainstay

By Steve Schneider

Doug Ba'aser as Taffy in the 2021 Fringe production, 'Tired Old Whore'

Orlando had the second-highest rent increase in the nation this quarter

By Patricia Tolley

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

By Alex Galbraith

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Also in News

Remembering Doug Ba'aser, wickedly funny Orlando theater and arts mainstay

By Steve Schneider

Doug Ba'aser as Taffy in the 2021 Fringe production, 'Tired Old Whore'

Orlando had the second-highest rent increase in the nation this quarter

By Patricia Tolley

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Icon Park changes course on 'Bullseye Blast' ride following public mockery

By Alex Galbraith

Icon Park changes course on 'Bullseye Blast' ride following public mockery

Former Rep. Ric Keller writes in about ‘The day I locked up Martha Stewart’

By Ric Keller and Jessica Bryce Young

Former U.S. Rep. Ric Keller (R-Orlando)
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us