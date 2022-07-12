VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida moves to shield former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from college 'viewpoint diversity' lawsuit

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran - PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
Photo via News Service of Florida
Former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran

The state is asking a federal judge to shield former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from testifying in a battle about a 2021 law requiring surveys of “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on college and university campuses.

Attorneys for the university system’s Board of Governors and the State Board of Education filed a motion this month seeking a protective order to prevent a deposition of Corcoran, who stepped down as education commissioner April 30 but is a member of the Board of Governors.

In part, the attorneys pointed to what is known as the “apex doctrine,” which helps protect high-ranking officials from facing depositions in lawsuits if information can be gleaned from other sources.

“Plaintiffs have not, and cannot, demonstrate that Mr. Corcoran, as commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and a member of the Florida Board of Governors — possesses unique knowledge that cannot be gathered from less burdensome sources,” the motion said. “Thus, this court should grant this motion for protective order and prevent the deposition of Mr. Corcoran from proceeding.”

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill opening school curriculum, library books up to public scrutiny

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill opening school curriculum, library books up to public scrutiny

The United Faculty of Florida and other plaintiffs filed the federal lawsuit last year, arguing that the law violates First Amendment rights and could lead to the Republican-dominated Legislature punishing campuses because of political ideologies reflected in the surveys.

In part, the law required the Board of Governors and the State Board of Education to each have a survey that would be used by universities and colleges and that “considers the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented and members of the university (or college) community, including students, faculty, and staff, feel free to express their beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom.”

The law (HB 233) also said survey results will be published each September, starting this year. Students and employees are not required to participate in the surveys, which were offered for the first time this spring.

Related
Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a notice June 13 about deposing Corcoran. The notice said the deposition would be “taken for purposes of discovery, for use as evidence, for use at trial, and for such other uses and purposes as are permitted under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and other applicable laws.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker set a Tuesday deadline for the plaintiffs’ attorneys to respond to the motion for a protective order.

As education commissioner, Corcoran was a member of the Board of Governors and helped oversee the state college system, which is under the State Board of Education and the Department of Education. After Corcoran stepped down as education commissioner, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the Board of Governors.

Related
Florida's largest college faculty union urges professors, students to ignore 'intellectual freedom' surveys

Florida's largest college faculty union urges professors, students to ignore 'intellectual freedom' surveys

The motion for a protective order said Corcoran, who also is a former state House speaker, “was not directly or personally involved with the passage or administration of the provisions of HB 233. Any relevant information Mr. Corcoran may possess is limited and readily available from sources other than a high-ranking government official.”

“Specifically, the Board of Governors and the Board Education are producing multiple witnesses to testify about the survey-drafting process and other topics identified by plaintiffs,” the motion, filed by attorneys with the GrayRobinson law firm, said. “Moreover, defendants have produced tens of thousands of pages of documents related to the issues in this lawsuit, and none of those documents demonstrate Mr. Corcoran was personally and directly involved with the passage or administration of HB 233.”

The motion said the Board of Governors and Board of Education will offer university system Chancellor Marshall Criser and state-college system Chancellor Kathy Hebda to testify. Also, a document filed Friday said J. Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff for DeSantis, is scheduled to be deposed July 19.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

Trending

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

'Hamilton' tickets in Orlando go on sale July 14: here's how to buy them

By Maitane Orue

Hamilton tickets go on sale July 14

Mount Dora's Palm Island Park reopens after a temporary closure for an 'aggressive alligator'

By Nicolle Osorio

Mount Dora's Palm Island Park reopens after a temporary closure for an 'aggressive alligator'

Also in News

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By News Service of Florida

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

Future Leaders of Orlando rally this weekend for reproductive rights

By Maitane Orue

Future Leaders of Orlando rally this weekend for reproductive rights

'Hamilton' tickets in Orlando go on sale July 14: here's how to buy them

By Maitane Orue

Hamilton tickets go on sale July 14

Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death

By Alex Galbraith

Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us