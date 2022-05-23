Florida reports 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in last week

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday.That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.The increases have come as variants of the coronavirus have developed and spread. Meanwhile, the Department of Health report said 74,330 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 as of a Thursday count. That was up from 74,060 deaths in a report issued two weeks ago.Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.