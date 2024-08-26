Florida faculty union pushes back at state directive to review courses for 'antisemitic material' and 'anti-Israeli' bias

“We reject the premise that this directive is a good faith effort to uncover ‘bias,’" the statement said

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 2:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida faculty union pushes back at state directive to review courses for 'antisemitic material' and 'anti-Israeli' bias
Photo by Mauricio Murillo
Saying it opposes “any form of academic censorship,” the United Faculty of Florida on Monday objected to a directive issued this month by university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues about reviewing textbooks and other materials for “antisemitic material” or “anti-Israeli” bias.

“We reject the premise that this directive is a good faith effort to uncover ‘bias,’" the statement said. “Instead, we recognize it as another politically motivated attack on academic freedom aimed at chilling speech and intimidating faculty and graduate teaching assistants.”

In an Aug. 2 email to university presidents, Rodrigues said the university system would conduct a keyword search on course descriptions and syllabi.

“Any course that contains the following keywords: Israel, Israeli, Palestine, Palestinian, Middle East, Zionism, Zionist, Judaism, Jewish, or Jews will be flagged for review,” said the email, which was included with the United Faculty of Florida statement.

“This process will ensure that all universities are reviewing the same courses, and nothing falls through the cracks.”

The directive came after controversy at campuses across the country stemming from protests about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

By McKenna Schueler

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

Group withdraws plans to build golf courses at Florida State Parks, but questions remain

By Ray Roa

Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

By News Service of Florida

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

By McKenna Schueler

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

Here's where you can turn in your campaign signs in the Orlando area for recycling

By Matthew Moyer

Recycle this sign!
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us