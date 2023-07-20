2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida education board approves new rules on bathroom use and preferred pronouns in public schools

The revised rule came after Gov. DeSantis and lawmakers approved a law prohibiting instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida education board approves new rules on bathroom use and preferred pronouns in public schools
Photo via Adobe
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved changes to a rule to help carry out a controversial new law that expanded a prohibition on instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Board members approved an update to a rule that guides “principles of professional conduct” for teachers.

The revised rule came after Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers this spring approved a law that prohibits instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Previously such instruction was barred in kindergarten through third grade.

The revised rule also will require teachers to follow a prohibition on such instruction in high school unless lessons are required by state academic standards or are “part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.”

Educators could face suspension or revocation of their teaching certificates for violating the rule.

The new law (HB 1069) also limits the way teachers and students can use preferred pronouns in schools. For example, it bars teachers and other school employees from telling students their preferred pronouns.
Related
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. defended new African American history standards amid criticism from teachers and Democratic lawmakers.

Florida Board of Education approves Black history curriculum that says slaves benefitted from slavery: Numerous teachers from across Florida objected to the changes and asked the board to put the proposal on hold


Teachers also cannot ask students about their preferred pronouns. The revised rule requires teachers to follow that part of the law.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. praised the rule before it was approved by the board.

“We are fortunate to live in a state that is not forcing our students and teachers to recognize an individual's pronouns in a classroom setting that is opposite of the individual’s biological sex at birth,” Diaz said.

But Jennifer Solomon, who is with the LGBTQ-advocacy organization Equality Florida, criticized the rule.

“I chose to raise my family here for the excellent schools and community where they would be safe. These policies and laws are chipping away at that safe feeling and putting my children at risk,” Solomon said.

The rule also is designed to help carry out a new law aimed at requiring students to use bathrooms that line up with their sex assigned at birth.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Board of Education approves Black history curriculum that says slaves benefitted from slavery

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. defended new African American history standards amid criticism from teachers and Democratic lawmakers.

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

Florida's new law targeting public-employee unions faces another lawsuit

By News Service of Florida

Florida's new law targeting public-employee unions faces another lawsuit

Also in News

Florida Democrats in Congress commit to not intervene if UPS Teamsters strike

By McKenna Schueler

UPS Teamsters hold a practice picket outside of a UPC Customer Center in Orlando on July 13, 2023 ahead of a looming nationwide strike.

UPS Teamsters in Orlando prepare for looming nationwide strike

By McKenna Schueler

UPS Teamsters in Orlando (from left to right: Walt Howard, John Gregory, and April Hope) practice their picket line ahead of what could be one of the largest work stoppages in U.S. history. July 13, 2023.

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

By Bellanee Plaza

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

By Chloe Greenberg

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us