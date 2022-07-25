VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida businesses sue to provide diversity training to their employees without running afoul of DeSantis' busybody 'anti-WOKE' laws

The 'party of small government' continues its evolution into proponent of the nanny state

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge Florida businesses sue to provide diversity training to their employees without running afoul of DeSantis' busybody 'anti-WOKE' laws
Photo via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Disputing that restrictions on race-related workplace training violate the First Amendment, the state is asking a federal judge to toss out a challenge by businesses to a law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Attorneys for the state last week filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit and to prevent a preliminary injunction. The law, which took effect July 1, targets how race-related concepts are addressed in workplace training and school classrooms, with DeSantis touting it as preventing “indoctrination.”

The state’s motions contended that the law does not violate the First Amendment because it only bars businesses from requiring employees to take part in training programs that use the targeted concepts.

“They [the law’s restrictions] leave employers free to engage in, promote and pay for any speech they wish, including the invidiously biased speech targeted by the act, and they leave willing employees free to hear and to join in it,” the state’s lawyers wrote. “All they prevent is the use of the employer’s coercive economic leverage over its employees to make them an offer they can’t refuse: Listen to the company’s speech or clear out your desk.”

Businesses filed the lawsuit June 22 and subsequently requested a preliminary injunction against the law, which they said violates their ability to discuss issues such as racism and implicit bias with employees.

“The act silences speech aimed at combating racism and sexism — speech that is vital to the plaintiffs’ operation of their businesses,” the June 30 preliminary-injunction request said. “The governor, and the Florida Legislature acting at his behest, has repeatedly sought to punish companies who have engaged in speech that displeases him, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment. Because Governor DeSantis is not a monarch, but rather a democratically elected official, the Stop WOKE Act cannot stand.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has scheduled an Aug. 8 hearing on the preliminary-injunction request.

The plaintiffs in the case are Primo Tampa, LLC, a Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com, Inc., a Clearwater-based technology company that provides wedding registries; and Chevara Orrin and her company, Collective Concepts, LLC. Orrin and her company provide consulting and training to employers about issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

The law (HB 7), which DeSantis signed April 22, spurred fierce debates before passing during this year’s legislative session. DeSantis called it the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop WOKE Act.

The law lists eight race-related concepts and says that a required training program or other activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”

As an example of the concepts, the law targets compelling employees to believe that an “individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the individual played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The state’s attorneys wrote in one of the court documents filed Thursday that what “the act does — all it does — is prevent employers from conscripting their employees, against their will, into the audience as a condition of their employment.”

“What it does not protect is the ability of employers to use their economic leverage over their workers to force them, on pain of losing their jobs or other sanction, to listen to such views,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “That is conduct, not speech, and the First Amendment has nothing to say about it.”

The lawsuit, however, said the plaintiffs believe it is important that training and other activities address issues such as diversity and structural racism in workplaces. It said, for example, it is unclear how Honeyfund can move forward with training scheduled later this year and be consistent with the new law.

“Without such DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) trainings, plaintiff Honeyfund would risk losing substantial benefits to its businesses, including improving collaboration and productivity, attracting more diverse candidates, increasing employee engagement and connecting with diverse clientele,” the lawsuit said. “Honeyfund is best positioned to know what practices are best for its business.”

A separate case challenging parts of the law dealing with the education system also is pending in federal court.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

Trending

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

Starbucks union at Winter Park’s South Park Ave store fails by narrow margin after workers vote Wednesday

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks union at Winter Park’s South Park Ave store fails by narrow margin after workers vote Wednesday

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Remembering Orlando's Billy Manes, five years after his death

By Matthew Moyer

Billy Manes, 1972–2017

Also in News

Starbucks union at Winter Park’s South Park Ave store fails by narrow margin after workers vote Wednesday

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks union at Winter Park’s South Park Ave store fails by narrow margin after workers vote Wednesday

MagicBand+ coming to Walt Disney World next week

By Nicolle Osorio

One of the new MagicBand+ designs. The new bands will include lighting effects, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition.

Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new haunts

By Nicolle Osorio

Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new haunts

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Galbraith

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us