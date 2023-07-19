2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida Board of Education approves Black history curriculum that says slaves benefitted from slavery

Numerous teachers from across Florida objected to the changes and asked the board to put the proposal on hold

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 4:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. defended new African American history standards amid criticism from teachers and Democratic lawmakers. - Photo via Colin Hackley/News Service of Florida
Photo via Colin Hackley/News Service of Florida
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. defended new African American history standards amid criticism from teachers and Democratic lawmakers.
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved new academic standards for instruction about African American history, after numerous teachers from across Florida objected to the changes and asked the board to put the proposal on hold.

Meanwhile, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. pushed back on assertions by groups such as the Florida Education Association teachers union and the NAACP Florida State Conference that the standards “omit or rewrite key historical facts about the Black experience” and ignore state law about required instruction.

Diaz defended the standards, while commending a workgroup involved in developing the curriculum and the Department of Education’s African American History Task Force.

“As age-appropriate, we go into some of the tougher subjects, all the way into the beginnings of the slave trade, Jim Crow laws, the civil-rights movement and everything that occurred throughout our history,” Diaz said.

The new standards are designed to guide lessons from kindergarten through high school.

For example, the kindergarten standards focus on teaching students about important historical figures.

“Recognize African American inventors and explorers (i.e., Lonnie Johnson [inventor], Mae C. Jemison, George Washington Carver),” the kindergarten standards require.

One part of the high-school standards directs students to describe “the contributions of Africans to society, science, poetry, politics, oratory, literature, music, dance, Christianity and exploration in the United States from 1776-1865.”

But during an at-times tense meeting Wednesday in Orlando, critics, including teachers and Democratic state lawmakers, asked the board to table the standards to allow for changes.

“These new standards present only half the story and half the truth. When we name political figures who worked to end slavery but leave anyone who worked to keep slavery legal nameless, kids are forced to fill in the blanks for themselves,” said Carol Cleaver, an Escambia County science teacher.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, pointed to part of the middle-school standards that would require instruction to include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Related
Florida's new law targeting public-employee unions faces another lawsuit

Florida's new law targeting public-employee unions faces another lawsuit: The Jacksonville lawsuit challenges three parts of the law and seeks a preliminary injunction


“I am very concerned by these standards, especially … the notion that enslaved people benefited from being enslaved. It’s inaccurate and a scary standard for us to establish in our educational curriculum,” Eskamani said.

Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando, pointed to the same part of the standards and called it “such an insult.”

Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, referred to her time as a teacher and college administrator as she criticized the proposal.

“If I were still a professor, I would do what I did very infrequently — I’d have to give this a grade of ‘I’ (for) incomplete,” Thompson said.

Thompson cited part of the high-school standards requiring instruction that “includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre.”

Thompson’s Senate district includes Ocoee, where Black people were killed on election day in 1920 by a mob of white residents. The violence took place after Moses Norman, an African American resident, was denied the right to vote.

Thompson objected to wording in the standards that said violence was perpetrated “by” African Americans.

“When you look at the history currently, it suggests that the massacre was sparked by violence from African Americans. That’s blaming the victim. When in fact, it was other individuals who came into the Black community and killed individuals, burned homes and schools and lodges,” Thompson said.

But Paul Burns, chancellor of the Department of Education’s Division of K-12 Public Schools, disputed the criticism.

“For the folks in the media and in the teachers union who are watching, we want you to please pay close attention because you’ve been peddling really a false narrative,” Burns said.
Related
New College of Florida faces ‘ridiculously high’ level of faculty turnover

New College of Florida faces ‘ridiculously high’ level of faculty turnover: For example, six faculty members have retired, six have resigned and six took leave without pay


Updates to the African American history curriculum were required by a controversial 2022 law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act.”

The law required, in part, that instruction include “the vital contributions of African Americans to build and strengthen American society and celebrate the inspirational stories of African Americans who prospered, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New College of Florida faces ‘ridiculously high’ level of faculty turnover

By News Service of Florida

New College of Florida faces ‘ridiculously high’ level of faculty turnover

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Eskamani warns anti-choice activists are ‘stalking’ advocates of Florida’s abortion rights ballot initiative

By McKenna Schueler

Eskamani warns anti-choice activists are ‘stalking’ advocates of Florida’s abortion rights ballot initiative

Also in News

UPS Teamsters in Orlando prepare for looming nationwide strike

By McKenna Schueler

UPS Teamsters in Orlando (from left to right: Walt Howard, John Gregory, and April Hope) practice their picket line ahead of what could be one of the largest work stoppages in U.S. history. July 13, 2023.

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

By Bellanee Plaza

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

By Chloe Greenberg

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

‘Preposterous’: Disney CEO bites back at DeSantis’ claim that the company is ‘sexualizing children’

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

‘Preposterous’: Disney CEO bites back at DeSantis’ claim that the company is ‘sexualizing children’
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us