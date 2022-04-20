Face masks are now optional at Orlando International Airport

Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate. Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end.

Remind me - which schoolhouse rock explains to kids how a single unelected judge has the power to endanger their lives in public settings?



I’m just a judge- I’m just a judge, and I’m hurting you cuz I’ve got a grudge… pic.twitter.com/7yxJKzf2to