VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Face masks are now optional at Orlando International Airport

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook

Shortly after a Florida judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate on planes, trains and buses, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced that they won't be requiring face masks for travelers inside MCO.

"Following a Federal Court decision and updated directives from the Transportation Security Administration, the wearing of facial coverings will no longer be mandated at Orlando International Airport," they shared.

The announcement comes after the law was stuck down by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee who had never tried a case as a lead attorney before receiving her lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary.  The American Bar Association called her "not qualified" for the position, noting that she's an intelligent person with next to no experience inside a courtroom.

DeSantis praised Mizelle for "follow[ing] the law" and ending the "misery" of wearing a piece of paper on your face for an hour.  This flair for the dramatic tracks for the governor, who likes to spend his spare time yelling at children who are trying their best not to infect him with novel coronavirus.

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, also a Trump appointee,  criticized the ruling on Twitter. He asked for a civics lesson that explained how a single, unelected official could jeopardize the health of millions of Americans.




The Department of Justice shared that they will appeal the ruling if the CDC determines that masking is still necessary for public health and safety.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

Trending

Orlando had the third-highest increase in rent in the nation over the last year

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

DeSantis and Florida GOP choose to ‘govern by revenge,’ approving bills to punish Disney for final vote

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here remembering his senior class trip to Disney

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Coast Guard suspends search for man who jumped from Carnival Cruise ship off Florida coast

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Carnival Cruise's Mardi Gras

Also in News

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

Florida Republicans move quickly to approve Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Republicans move quickly to approve Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

Letters to the editor: A ‘defense of men’ from an Orlando ‘boy mom’

By Orlando Weekly readers

Letters to the editor: A ‘defense of men’ from an Orlando ‘boy mom’

DeSantis and Florida GOP choose to ‘govern by revenge,’ approving bills to punish Disney for final vote

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here remembering his senior class trip to Disney
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us