Shortly after a Florida judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate on planes, trains and buses, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced that they won't be requiring face masks for travelers inside MCO.
"Following a Federal Court decision and updated directives from the Transportation Security Administration, the wearing of facial coverings will no longer be mandated at Orlando International Airport," they shared.
The announcement comes after the law was stuck down by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee who had never tried a case as a lead attorney before receiving her lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary. The American Bar Association called her "not qualified" for the position, noting that she's an intelligent person with next to no experience inside a courtroom.
DeSantis praised Mizelle for "follow[ing] the law" and ending the "misery" of wearing a piece of paper on your face for an hour. This flair for the dramatic tracks for the governor, who likes to spend his spare time yelling at children who are trying their best not to infect him with novel coronavirus.
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, also a Trump appointee, criticized the ruling on Twitter. He asked for a civics lesson that explained how a single, unelected official could jeopardize the health of millions of Americans.
Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate. Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 18, 2022
Remind me - which schoolhouse rock explains to kids how a single unelected judge has the power to endanger their lives in public settings?— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) April 19, 2022
I’m just a judge- I’m just a judge, and I’m hurting you cuz I’ve got a grudge… pic.twitter.com/7yxJKzf2to
The Department of Justice shared that they will appeal the ruling if the CDC determines that masking is still necessary for public health and safety.
