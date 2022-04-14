VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

CDC extends mask requirements for traveling as state of Florida's lawsuit continues

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

Amid a legal challenge by Florida and other states, federal officials announced Wednesday that travelers will continue to be required to wear masks through May 3 in airports and on planes, trains and buses.

The requirement, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, had been scheduled to expire Monday. But in a statement Wednesday, the federal Transportation Security Administration pointed to increased COVID-19 cases, particularly involving what is known as the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus.

“Since early April 2022, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States,” the statement said. “During the 15-day extension period, CDC (the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and health care system capacity.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, joined by attorneys general from 20 other states, filed a lawsuit March 29 in federal court in Tampa challenging the mask requirement. In part, the lawsuit contends that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overstepped its legal authority in requiring masks for travelers.

Related
Florida challenges Biden administration's masking rules on planes, trains and buses

Florida challenges Biden administration's masking rules on planes, trains and buses






Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

Trending

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.

Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions

By Alex Galbraith

Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions

Also in News

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Gov. Ron DeSantis with his newest appointee to the Florida board of education, Esther Byrd. She's pro-QAnon, Proud Boys and Jan. 6, and anti-anti-fascists

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us