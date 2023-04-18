Disney bites back with numbers, facts to refute DeSantis’ rationale for ‘hostile takeover’

click to enlarge Image via WDWMAGIC.com

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World:



“Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…” pic.twitter.com/dlZ2r2OAqZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023





signed an agreement that turned over most of its power to Disney World, giving it control over its territory for the next 30 years.





Governor DeSantis Provides an Update on Florida’s Response to Disney https://t.co/RgldbtQEMs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2023