Disney announces plan to build 1300 affordable housing units in Orange County

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 4:42 pm



Shortly after announcing a terrifying town for Disney adults in California, The Walt Disney Company revealed a plan to build 1,300 affordable housing units near Orlando.

The company shared plans to build a massive development on 80 acres of land the company owns in southwest Orange County near Flamingo Crossings Town Center. Affordability has been a huge concern for some time in Central Florida and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated long-standing problems.

Local legislators have done everything from propose rent control to petition the governor to declare a state of emergency as rents have spiked by around 30% in the last year. The average Orlandoan can not afford to pay all of their bills and, as the area's largest employer, Disney is uniquely suited to do something about it.

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla is proposing that a rent control measure be added to the November ballot in a meeting Tuesday.

“We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

Disney has not shared information on who might build the project or qualifications for the affordable units.


