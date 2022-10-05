ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Citizens Insurance expects Hurricane Ian losses to total more than $2 billion

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Citizens Insurance expects Hurricane Ian losses to total more than $2 billion
Matt Keller Lehman

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian.

As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, but the insurer anticipates more than 225,000 claims, according to an email from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall last week in Lee and Charlotte counties before moving across the state. Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen its number of policies more than double during the past two years amid financial troubles in the private insurance market. As of Friday, Citizens had 1,071,850 policies.
Slideshow

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

Ian
71 slides
Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian
Click to View 71 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

News Slideshows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

News Slideshows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

Trending

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando is still feeling the impacts of the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian

The rains may have stopped, but Hurricane Ian is far from done with Central Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Like Eola's swans, this week Orlando might appear serene, but most of us are paddling furiously beneath the surface.

University of Central Florida area saw over 17 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

Central Florida woman at center of investigation into Ron. DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.

Also in News

National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two disturbances in Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

The NHC expects Tropical Depression Twelve to fizzle out over the next three days.

The rains may have stopped, but Hurricane Ian is far from done with Central Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Like Eola's swans, this week Orlando might appear serene, but most of us are paddling furiously beneath the surface.

As next summer’s inevitable debt-ceiling crisis approaches, the petulant Freedom Caucus is already threatening default

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Kevin McCarthy will soon find himself on Jim Jordan's very short leash.

Orlando ends city-wide water use advisory

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando ends city-wide water use advisory
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us