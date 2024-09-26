Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears

Helene's outer bands have begun to reach the Sunshine State

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears
Image via National Weather Service
As Category 2 Hurricane Helene continues its path up the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida's Big Bend region, much of Central Florida has been placed under both a tropical storm warning and a tornado watch.

Effective in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Brevard, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin counties, a tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. The area can expect wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph and possibly deadly lightning.

All of east central Florida remains under a tropical storm warning, with tropical-storm-force winds expected Thursday afternoon into the night. Preparations should be fully complete, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Helene's outer bands have begun to reach the Sunshine State, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 345 miles from its center, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts.

As of 11 a.m., Helene was about 195 miles southwest of Tampa and about 230 miles south of Apalachicola. Maximum sustained winds hit 110 mph and the system is moving at about 16 mph.

Helene is expected to remain on its projected path of a Thursday evening landfall in the Big Bend region.

At least 22 Florida counties have been placed under partial or total mandatory evacuation orders. All residents of Franklin, Taylor and Wakullla counties, all in the Big Bend, have been ordered to evacuate.

Gov. DeSantis and Florida officials warned residents time is running out to make preparations for the large, fast-moving and potentially life-threatening system.
Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
September 25, 2024

