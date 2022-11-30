Caterer sued by Longwood wedding guests for allegedly lacing food with marijuana

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 2:47 pm


A wedding guest is suing an Orlando caterer who allegedly laced the food at a Longwood wedding in February with marijuana.

31-year-old caterer Joycelyn Bryant  worked  the wedding in February. Bryant was accused of lacing the food after guests called the cops when they felt ill.  She was arrested along with the bride, 42-year-old Danya Svoboda.  Both the caterer and the bride have pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site,” wedding guest Miranda Cady told WESH at the time.

Bryant operates Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen. Reports indicate that the food she served did test positive for THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana. 

Virginia Ann Taylor-Svoboda, who attended the wedding, is suing Bryant for $30,000 in damages. Taylor-Svoboda was hospitalized after the wedding and says  she “suffered severe, permanent injuries” and became “immediately ill” after eating food at the wedding.


