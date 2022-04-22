VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Bodycam footage shows scene of Longwood wedding where guests, police claim food was laced with weed

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 12:11 pm


The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of officers arriving on the scene at a wedding where guests claim they were served marijuana-laced food without their knowledge.

Police were called to the wedding on Feb. 19 after multiple guests reporting feeling ill and out of sorts. Guests being treated by first responders with the fire department told them they believed they had been unwittingly served cannabis.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site,” wedding guest Miranda Cady told WESH.

In the clip, a SCSO deputy can be heard questioning the groom about the food.

"Apparently, supposedly, your food had cannabis inside it, did you guys authorize that?" he asked.

When the groom gave a noncommittal response, the deputy asked for a yes or no answer. At that point, the groom and bride both told the deputy that there was no weed in the food.

Later in the clip, another deputy can be seen bagging up food from a table at the reception, held at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood. That food has since been tested, and both the bride and the caterer are facing felony charges related to food tampering and marijuana possession.

The bride, 42-year-old Danya Glenny, and 31-year-old caterer Joycelen Bryant were arrested earlier this month.





About The Author

Alex Galbraith

