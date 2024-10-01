Audubon Park's Joybird Books closing doors at the end of October

Another bookseller plans to take over the space, though

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 4:31 pm

Joybird Books in Audubon Park will close at the end of the month - Photo courtesy Joybird Books/Facebook
Photo courtesy Joybird Books/Facebook
Joybird Books in Audubon Park will close at the end of the month
Audubon Park lit outlet Joybird Books has announced they will be closing their doors at the end of October.

Joybird, located on Corrine Drive, announced Monday that they will close at the end of October — Saturday, Oct. 26, after the neighborhood's Zombietoberfest event, to be exact.

Joybird broke the news on their social media, explaining that their lease is coming up on Nov. 1 and they have decided not to renew it. “It has always been a labor of love to keep the store open,” read the post, “but unfortunately we have reached a point where it is no longer financially sustainable.”

The bookstore has been serving the literary needs of Audubon Park and roundabouts for three years, along the way hosting all manner of workshops, art events and even some experimental music shows featuring the likes of Derek Dunn and Ensemble Quelconque (which we attended and much enjoyed!).

Another bookseller, The New Romantics, will take over the Joybird Space in November.

Matthew Moyer

