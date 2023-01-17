Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

Photo courtesy Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

Universal Orlando has unveiled the lineup of their Mardi Gras series of concerts starting next month — and it's a multigenerational crew of chart-toppers.Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval happens from Feb. 4-April 16 at the theme park. And in addition to the “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras” parade and special menu, the ongoing event will also feature a slate of weekend concerts running throughout.The lineup crosses genres, from the iconic soul of Patti LaBelle to the 1990s-vintage alternative-rock of Goo Goo Dolls to the rap-dancehall crossover of Sean Paul.Patti LaBelleJVKEGoo Goo DollsMaren MorrisWillow3 Doors DownSean PaulLauren DaigleThese concerts are free with paid park admission on the appointed day.