Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 12:04 pm

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls - Photo courtesy Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook
Photo courtesy Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook
Universal Orlando has unveiled the lineup of their Mardi Gras series of concerts starting next month — and it's a multigenerational crew of chart-toppers.

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval happens from Feb. 4-April 16 at the theme park. And in addition to the “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras” parade and special menu, the ongoing event will also feature a slate of weekend concerts running throughout.

The lineup crosses genres, from the iconic soul of Patti LaBelle to the 1990s-vintage alternative-rock of Goo Goo Dolls to the rap-dancehall crossover of Sean Paul.

Saturday, Feb. 4
Patti LaBelle

Friday, Feb. 10
JVKE

Saturday, Feb. 11
Goo Goo Dolls

Saturday, Feb. 18
Maren Morris

Sunday, Feb. 19
Willow

Saturday, Feb. 25
3 Doors Down

Saturday, March 4
Sean Paul

Sunday, March 5
Lauren Daigle

These concerts are free with paid park admission on the appointed day.


