Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

Side project Greasy Bitches and tourmates Warm Frames play too

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend
Though they’re fairly new faces, Superbitch are easily one of the best things going
in the Central Florida underground. The Tampa band deals in damaged, skronky art- punk excellence with unhinged live shows to match.

Superbitch come to Orlando this week as part of an East Coast tour with Warm Frames (Saturday, June 1, Uncle Lou’s, $10) and we checked in with lead screamer Talo about the tour and their copious Orlando connections. You, meanwhile, should check out Superbitch’s latest release, P.ee Tape.


You’re heading out on a big tour. How do you prepare?
Touring is my favorite way to travel! Being with friends, seeing new places, experiencing great music. I think every- one should be in a band and tour. I never really prepare. The day usually sneaks up on you. All of the sudden it’s time to leave and get in the van. I usually pack the day before or day of and go. It’s great.

The tour will be with Orlando’s Warm Frames, who you’ve played many shows with ...
Warm Frames and us became homies over Instagram, I believe. We mutually loved each other’s bands. Then they came out to our show at Banana Records in St. Pete and we chatted all night and naturally became friends. We’ve been playing shows together and supporting one another ever since. Can’t keep them away. Kidding! Love those gremlins.

Superbitch just did some recording in Orlando at Radio Information Services? Recording with John [Rousseau, RIS] is always an unpredictable adventure in
the best way possible. We actually just got done recording our split with Warm Frames. We did that with John. It was so much fun being stuck in a room recording with all those goobers. Lots of giggles and cigarettes. John’s great at targeting the exact sound you’re trying to get across.

Tell us about P.ee Tape.
"It's a voice memo recording of one of our practices at a parking garage. I love it. My favorite way to record lately is just super lo-fi, in a parking garage, Tascam or voice memo. I’m a whore for trash sounds ."

Event Details
Super Bitch, Warm Frames, Bacon Grease, Cujo Bronson Band

Super Bitch, Warm Frames, Bacon Grease, Cujo Bronson Band

Sat., June 1, 8 p.m.

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall


Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit

Matthew Moyer

May 29, 2024

