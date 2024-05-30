Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

in the Central Florida underground. The Tampa band deals in damaged, skronky art- punk excellence with unhinged live shows to match.
Superbitch come to Orlando this week as part of an East Coast tour with Warm Frames (Saturday, June 1, Uncle Lou’s, $10) and we checked in with lead screamer Talo about the tour and their copious Orlando connections. You, meanwhile, should check out Superbitch’s latest release, P.ee Tape.
You’re heading out on a big tour. How do you prepare?
Touring is my favorite way to travel! Being with friends, seeing new places, experiencing great music. I think every- one should be in a band and tour. I never really prepare. The day usually sneaks up on you. All of the sudden it’s time to leave and get in the van. I usually pack the day before or day of and go. It’s great.
The tour will be with Orlando’s Warm Frames, who you’ve played many shows with ...
Warm Frames and us became homies over Instagram, I believe. We mutually loved each other’s bands. Then they came out to our show at Banana Records in St. Pete and we chatted all night and naturally became friends. We’ve been playing shows together and supporting one another ever since. Can’t keep them away. Kidding! Love those gremlins.
Superbitch just did some recording in Orlando at Radio Information Services? Recording with John [Rousseau, RIS] is always an unpredictable adventure in
the best way possible. We actually just got done recording our split with Warm Frames. We did that with John. It was so much fun being stuck in a room recording with all those goobers. Lots of giggles and cigarettes. John’s great at targeting the exact sound you’re trying to get across.
Tell us about P.ee Tape.
"It's a voice memo recording of one of our practices at a parking garage. I love it. My favorite way to record lately is just super lo-fi, in a parking garage, Tascam or voice memo. I’m a whore for trash sounds ."
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed