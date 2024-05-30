Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

<a href="https://superbitch.bandcamp.com/album/p-ee-tape">P.ee Tape by SUPERBITCH</a>

Location Details Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104

Though they’re fairly new faces, Superbitch are easily one of the best things goingin the Central Florida underground. The Tampa band deals in damaged, skronky art- punk excellence with unhinged live shows to match.Superbitch come to Orlando this week as part of an East Coast tour with Warm Framesand we checked in with lead screamer Talo about the tour and their copious Orlando connections. You, meanwhile, should check out Superbitch’s latest release,Touring is my favorite way to travel! Being with friends, seeing new places, experiencing great music. I think every- one should be in a band and tour. I never really prepare. The day usually sneaks up on you. All of the sudden it’s time to leave and get in the van. I usually pack the day before or day of and go. It’s great.Warm Frames and us became homies over Instagram, I believe. We mutually loved each other’s bands. Then they came out to our show at Banana Records in St. Pete and we chatted all night and naturally became friends. We’ve been playing shows together and supporting one another ever since. Can’t keep them away. Kidding! Love those gremlins.Recording with John [Rousseau, RIS] is always an unpredictable adventure inthe best way possible. We actually just got done recording our split with Warm Frames. We did that with John. It was so much fun being stuck in a room recording with all those goobers. Lots of giggles and cigarettes. John’s great at targeting the exact sound you’re trying to get across."It's a voice memo recording of one of our practices at a parking garage. I love it. My favorite way to record lately is just super lo-fi, in a parking garage, Tascam or voice memo. I’m a whore for trash sounds ."