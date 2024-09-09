Shaq announces his Bass All-Stars Block Party happening in downtown Orlando

O'Neal is set to throw a Shaq's Bass All-Stars Block Party at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando this fall. We guess there is still some party left in the Orange Avenue strip (though the event does theoretically end at midnight).
Shaq anchors the event in his DJ Diesel persona, and will be joined by Space Laces, Hairitage, Rated R, Celo, Machaki and Butler.
Shaq's Bass All-Stars Block Party 2024 at Wall Street Plaza happens on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through Disco Donnie Presents.
Location Details
