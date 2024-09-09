Shaq announces his Bass All-Stars Block Party happening in downtown Orlando

There's still some party left in the Orange Avenue strip!

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge Shaq wants to block-party with you - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Shaq wants to block-party with you
Former Orlando Magic star, bass DJ and busy entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal wants to block-party with you in October.

O'Neal is set to throw a Shaq's Bass All-Stars Block Party at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando this fall. We guess there is still some party left in the Orange Avenue strip (though the event does theoretically end at midnight).

Shaq anchors the event in his DJ Diesel persona, and will be joined by Space Laces, Hairitage, Rated R, Celo, Machaki and Butler.

Shaq's Bass All-Stars Block Party 2024 at Wall Street Plaza happens on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through Disco Donnie Presents.

Location Details

Wall Street Plaza

Wall and Court streets, Orlando Downtown

407-849-0471

www.wallstreetorlando.com

Wall Street Plaza

Matthew Moyer

September 4, 2024

