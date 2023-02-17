P!NK to wrap up her autumn ‘Trustfall’ tour with big Orlando show in November

Photo courtesy P!NK/Facebook
P!NK plays the Amway Center this fall
Orlando, it's time to start thinking pink. The hue-monikered pop-star P!NK has announced an Orlando return as part of an autumn tour.
The 14-city North American arena tour kicks off in October in California, reaching Orlando in mid-November — and it's the final stop on the tour, so spirits should be high. The only other Florida stop is in Miami.
P!NK will be touring behind her (very) recently released ninth album, Trustfall
.
P!NK plays the Amway Center on Saturday, Nov. 18, with support from Grouplove and Kidcutup. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
.
