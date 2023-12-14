Orlando's Teen Agers play final show as part of stacked Punk Brunch lineup on Sunday

They'll never make it into adulthood

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 1:00 am

Teen Agers say goodbye at Punk Brunch on Sunday
Photo courtesy Teen Agers/Facebook
Teen Agers say goodbye at Punk Brunch on Sunday
Ten years after their debut album, I Hate It, Orlando punks Teen Agers are saying farewell and taking the stage for the last time on Sunday as part of this Punk Brunch show.

Their announcement hit the socials in October, when the band announced they had five shows left and would be playing their debut album in full to mark the moment. It’s a proper sendoff, with a stacked 10-band line up featuring Floridian compatriots The Eradicator, Porch Coffin, Debt Neglector and more.

This may be Teen Agers' final show, but the spirit is celebratory and the future bright. The band says, “Yes, we still love each other and always will. We’re just ready to focus our energy on new musical endeavors (including new projects with each other).”

Sunday Punk Brunch: Teen Agers, The Eradicator, Porch Coffin, Debt Neglector, Shehehe, Curtains, Leg Biters, The 4Js, The Miller Lowlifes, Sad Halen

Sunday Punk Brunch: Teen Agers, The Eradicator, Porch Coffin, Debt Neglector, Shehehe, Curtains, Leg Biters, The 4Js, The Miller Lowlifes, Sad Halen

Sun., Dec. 17, 12 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$15-$20
Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

56 events 697 articles
Will's Pub

