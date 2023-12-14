Orlando's Teen Agers play final show as part of stacked Punk Brunch lineup on Sunday

Their announcement hit the socials in October, when the band announced they had five shows left and would be playing their debut album in full to mark the moment. It’s a proper sendoff, with a stacked 10-band line up featuring Floridian compatriots The Eradicator, Porch Coffin, Debt Neglector and more.
This may be Teen Agers' final show, but the spirit is celebratory and the future bright. The band says, “Yes, we still love each other and always will. We’re just ready to focus our energy on new musical endeavors (including new projects with each other).”
