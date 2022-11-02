ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando punk band Call In Dead look back and move forward with new album 'Deepest Condolences'

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:00 am

Call in Dead look back with new album - Photo courtesy Call in Dead/Facebook
Photo courtesy Call in Dead/Facebook
Call in Dead look back with new album

This year, Orlando punk band Call In Dead made a defining change in personnel with new singer Ripley Eldridge, even debuting her in single “Patriarchy.” But before they turn the page completely, they’re formally logging their previous chapter into the book.

In an interesting twist of chronology, the recently released Deepest Condolences is simultaneously Call In Dead’s first full-length record and a retrospective. The album’s a consummation of their time with original singer Jaeh Peck, who departed the band amicably last December to focus on family.

A 16-song salvo of their classic hardcore sound, the comprehensive release rounds up all their best material from this foundational phase. While clearly moving forward with new work, the band wanted to honor and officialize this crucial era of their career.

Deepest Condolences now streams everywhere but is also available on vinyl with two different cover options on Call In Dead’s website (callindead.com) or Bandcamp. Or you can pick it up in person at their upcoming album release show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Haven with Blitzkid and Casket Culture.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

