Orlando nightclub Barbarella on the move again, this time to new digs in Winter Park

Still not the last dance

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Orlando nightclub Barbarella is on the move again - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Orlando nightclub Barbarella is on the move again
Seminal Orlando nightclub Barbarella is on the move again, upping sticks from the Packing District area to Winter Park.

Club management put an end to their John Young Parkway era with an enigmatic message posted this this week on social media: "One door closes and another opens."

The club is leaving its current home at 4141 N. John Young Parkway in favor of a new Winter Park locale. According to Orlando Entertainment News, Barbarella is transferring their operations to The Axe Trap on Lee Road in Winter Park.

Barbarella moved into its John Young digs, a pickleball facility by day, back in 2022 and had been holding regular club nights there up until a Labor Day weekend blowout with a final Memento Mori and New Wave Saturday. Per OEN, Barbarella organizers had apparently been informed by the city they could no longer operate a nightclub on the premises.

Prior to this, Barbarella had been a cornerstone of downtown nightlife for nearly 35 years on the Orange Avenue strip. (We wrote extensively about that a couple of years ago, if you'd like to catch up.)

An opening date has not been officially announced yet, but Facebook comments (it giveth and taketh!) indicate this reopening may be much sooner than later.

Matthew Moyer

September 4, 2024

