Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Donna the Buffalo, Jackyl, Sad Halen, Sickkick and more

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 1:00 am

Craow plays Stardust Video and Coffee Wednesday, Dec. 27
Craow plays Stardust Video and Coffee Wednesday, Dec. 27 photo by Liv Jonse

Wednesday, Dec. 27:

Carly Jo Jackson, Shay Butter, Jan LaVigne 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Craow, KT Kink, Alien Observer 9 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

A New Violet, If I'm Lucky, Dearly Beloved 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Dec. 28:

Corporate Holiday Party: Caustic Bats, Fatties, Petty Thefts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$10.

Gezebelle Gaburgably, S.W.I.M., Hellcat Tendencies 8:30 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Jackyl 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$60; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Dec. 29:

Donna the Buffalo 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25.

Jazz and Poetry Jam 8 pm; Jack Kerouac House, 1418 Clouser Ave.; free.

Lil Jon 10 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $40-$275; 407-673-4422.

Piss Test, MACE, Double Bubble, Stiletto, Antagonizer, Bacon Grease 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$25.

Sad Halen, Real Men, Orange Blossom Trail, Heady Alien, Mercury Man, The Okult, Mitar 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$15; 407-270-9104.

Watts, Resentment, Miracle, Withpaperwings, Testament of Hate, Flask 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Winterland: A Winter Grateful Dead Experience 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12-$58; 407-322-7475.

Saturday, Dec. 30:

Emergence: A Night of Bass 8:30 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15-$20.

Happy Nu Year: Deserted Will 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

The Little Mermen 7 pm; The Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $15-$25; 352-394-4800.

Max Bloodwell and the Pop Rocks 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

Nothing Better, Gamma Waves,Trash Cinema 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5; 407-623-3393.

Sickkick 10 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $40-$300; 407-673-4422.

Taylor Swift Night: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $18-$70; 407-934-2583.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$150; 407-358-6603.

Sunday, Dec. 31:

Blue Year's Eve: Kaleigh (Ma) Baker, Someday Honey, Big Jef Special, Patrick Hagerman, Cabana Macabre, Frank Csomos 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd Dark Side of The Moon 9:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35.50-$64.50; 407-351-5483.

DEDR 25yr Anniversary: Magic Mike, Stanton Warriors, Keith MacKenzie, Rob-E, Si-Dog 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $40.

DoXy, The Amphetamines, Manera 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-270-9104.

NYE: Brown Note, Blue Streak Mamas, DJ Rome 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

RL Grime 8 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $60-$100; 407-295-3247.

Yacht Rock Revue 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $60-$150; 407-934-2583.

Monday, Jan. 1:

Willis, Edgehill 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.


