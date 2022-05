NLE Choppa wonders if Orlando or Miami crowds are wilder ahead of this weekend's show at Celine downtown

click to enlarge Photo by Johnnie Carpenter NLE Choppa plays Orlando this weekend

At 19, rapper NLE Choppa has reached more ears with his music than most artists do in their entire careers, and now he’s coming to Orlando for a headlining show this weekend. The Memphis, Tennessee artist has been here once before with his family for a Disney vacation, but this will be his first time performing in the City Beautiful.interviewed Choppa to find out what we can expect at the show.It’s an unexplainable experience, um, just to give them that experience. I see it on their faces that they always enjoy themselves … it's just a beautiful thing to be able to connect with your fans in person, you know what I’m saying, to be able to feel the love and the energy firsthand.Just really the vibe. But I like to start out with some of my considered chill songs, and then into the rest of the show hype. So I feel like I'm starting out mellow, and then just ending on a good note.I'm always ready. … so I ain't got to get ready. I just go out, pray, and then, you know, hit the stage.Last night, at one of my shows … one of my fans, he started rapping. He was like six years old. Um, he rapped to the crowd after I brought him on stage.I want to know who's better, y'all or Miami That's what I want to know. I'm going to put them on a scale and then just compare … hopefully Orlando beats Miami.Wondering what Choppa will do after the show? He might attend an afterparty or walk-through, but mostly he’ll be chasing sleep. NLE Choppa plays Celine downtown with Scorey on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available as of this writing through Ticketmaster