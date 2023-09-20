Mexico City’s Cardiel play a return Orlando show with a bevy of heavy local talent this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cardiel/Facebook Cardiel return to Orlando for a Will's show this weekend

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 42 events 682 articles

Someone around here’s been making sacrifices to the right gods because this will be the second Orlando appearance this year by Mexico City band Cardiel.Their stoner’s brew of punk, psych, fuzz and dub is as exciting as it is original. And this time, they’ll be on a bigger stage and an even heavier local bill, rolling hard with punk brutes the Hamiltons and psych prog band the Dark Arctic.But pay particular attention to Loose Touch, a new Orlando band of whom glimpses have been scarce but who are red-hot with promise. Loaded with top-flight players from bands like Acoqui, Summerbirds in the Cellar and Ad Nauseum, this all-star rock group are riff lords who lay it down thick and woolly. Their debut album has yet to be released but I’ve listened to it and it’s some of the best music out of Orlando this year.